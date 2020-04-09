King Diamond: ‚Conspiracy‘, ‚Them‘, ‚The Eye‘, ‚In Concert 1987‘ CD & LP Re-issues ab sofort via Metal Blade Records erhältlich

Nächsten Monat wird King Diamond neue CD- und LP-Versionen seiner klassischen Alben Conspiracy (01.05.), Them (01.05.), The Eye (15.05.) und In Concert 1987 (15.05.) via Metal Blade Records veröffentlichen. Die Vinyleditionen sind im Spinesleeve-Format mit Insert und einer Downloadkarte. Die CDs enthalten ein Mini-LP-CD-Insert und ein kleines Poster.

King Diamond erklärt: „Dies sind keine Remaster, die Alben sind genau so, wie sie ursprünglich gewesen sind, direkt von den originalen Produktionsmastern. Sie enthalten alle Dynamiken, wie sie damals aufs Band gebracht worden sind. Ich freue mich deshalb sehr darüber, den Fans die Aufnahmen im Originalzustand verfügbar zu machen!“

Hier ein Überblick über sämtliche Formate:

Conspiracy CD und LP Versionen:

– hardcover digisleeve „mini-LP“ CD

– apple red w/ black haze vinyl (US exclusive – limited to 700 copies)

– clear w/ apple red splatter vinyl (US exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

– 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

– opaque cherry red vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 1000 copies)

– white / red marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 500 copies)

– clear / skin orange marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

– pink / blue marbled vinyl (EMP exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– bloody skin marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– red / white & purple splatter vinyl (EU webshop exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– red purple „melt“ vinyl (EU webshop exclusive – limited to 100 copies)

Them CD und LP Versionen:

– hardcover digisleeve „mini-LP“ CD

– transparent blue w/ black smoke vinyl (US exclusive – limited to 700 copies)

– white w/ sky blue haze vinyl (US exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

– 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

– clear royal blue vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 1000 copies)

– pastel violet marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 500 copies)

– clear lavender marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

– lilac blue marbled vinyl (EMP exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– olive green / brown marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– purple / white splatter vinyl (EU webshop exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– dark rose black „melt“ vinyl (EU webshop exclusive – limited to 100 copies)

The Eye CD und LP Versionen:

– hardcover digisleeve „mini-LP“ CD

– purple smoke vinyl (US exclusive – limited to 700 copies)

– amethyst vinyl (US exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

– 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

– aubergine marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 1000 copies)

– purple / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 500 copies)

– white / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

– lilac marbled vinyl (EMP exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– clear / violet / red / blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– purple/red splattered vinyl (EU webshop exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– „flame“ splatter vinyl (EU webshop exclusive – limited to 100 copies)

In Concert 1987 CD und LP Versionen:

– hardcover digisleeve „mini-LP“ CD

– 180g black vinyl (available in the EU+US)

– translucent red / white marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 500 copies)

– wine red / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

– cool grey marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

– red „blackdust“ vinyl (EU webshop exclusive – limited to 100 copies)

Conspiracy Tracklist (CD/LP)

1. At the Graves

2. Sleepless Nights

3. Lies

4. A Visit from the Dead

5. The Wedding Dream

6. „Amon“ Belongs to „Them“

7. Something Weird

8. Victimized

9. Let It Be Done

10. Cremation

Them Tracklist (CD/LP)

1. Out from the Asylum

2. Welcome Home

3. The Invisible Guests

4. Tea

5. Mother’s Getting Weaker

6. Bye, Bye, Missy

7. A Broken Spell

8. The Accusation Chair

9. „Them“

10. Twilight Symphony

11. Coming Home

The Eye Tracklist (CD/LP)

1. Eye of the Witch

2. The Trial (Chambre Ardente)

3. Burn

4. Two Little Girls

5. Into the Convent

6. Father Picard

7. Behind These Walls

8. The Meetings

9. Insanity

10. 1642 Imprisonment

11. The Curse

In Concert 1987 Tracklist (CD/LP)

1. Funeral

2. Arrival

3. Come to the Sabbath

4. The Family Ghost

5. The 7th Day of July 1777

6. The Portrait

7. Guitar Solo (Andy La Rocque)

8. The Possession

9. Abigail

10. Drum Solo (Mikkey Dee)

11. The Candle

12. No Presents for Christmas

