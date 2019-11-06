Startseite
Kultur Palast Hamburg: True Thrash Fest Hamburg am 23.11.2019

Konzert im Kronensaal des Kultur Palast Hamburg mit Razor, Blood Feast, Toxik, At War, Riverge und Excuse

Live im Kronensaal des Kultur Palast Hamburg:

Razor – Thrash Metal, Kanada
https://www.facebook.com/RazorThrashBand/

Blood Feast – Thrash Metal, USA
https://www.facebook.com/bloodfeastlegions/

Toxik – Thrash Metal, USA
https://www.facebook.com/TOXIKMETAL/

At War – Thrash Metal, USA
https://www.facebook.com/ATWARtheband/

Riverge – Thrash Metal, Japan
https://www.facebook.com/rivergethrash/

Excuse – Thrash Metal, Finnland
https://www.facebook.com/excuseofficial/

+ Aftershow-Party im Bambi Galore mit DJ Poser 667

Kultur Palast live
Öjendorfer Weg 30a, 22119 Billstedt, Hamburg, Germany

Einlass: 15:30 Uhr
Beginn: 16:00 Uhr

Vorverkauf: 38,00 Euro
Abendkasse: 40,00 Euro

Tagestickets: https://kulturpalast-hamburg.leoticket.de/fs/ac445df2-3419-4f75-a060-e14e6ac6bb08

Kombitickets sind ausverkauft.

