Kultur Palast Hamburg: True Thrash Fest Hamburg am 23.11.2019

Live im Kronensaal des Kultur Palast Hamburg:
Razor – Thrash Metal, Kanada
https://www.facebook.com/RazorThrashBand/
Blood Feast – Thrash Metal, USA
https://www.facebook.com/bloodfeastlegions/
Toxik – Thrash Metal, USA
https://www.facebook.com/TOXIKMETAL/
At War – Thrash Metal, USA
https://www.facebook.com/ATWARtheband/
Riverge – Thrash Metal, Japan
https://www.facebook.com/rivergethrash/
Excuse – Thrash Metal, Finnland
https://www.facebook.com/excuseofficial/
+ Aftershow-Party im Bambi Galore mit DJ Poser 667
Kultur Palast live
Öjendorfer Weg 30a, 22119 Billstedt, Hamburg, Germany
Einlass: 15:30 Uhr
Beginn: 16:00 Uhr
Vorverkauf: 38,00 Euro
Abendkasse: 40,00 Euro
Tagestickets: https://kulturpalast-hamburg.leoticket.de/fs/ac445df2-3419-4f75-a060-e14e6ac6bb08
Kombitickets sind ausverkauft.