Lamb Of God: veröffentlichen neue Single/Video „Blunt Force Blues“

Während Into Oblivion eine Welt im Wandel erkundet, besinnen sich Lamb Of God mit Blunt Force Blues auf ihre Wurzeln in Richmond und die lokale Musikszene, die sie geprägt hat. Der Song dient als letzter Vorgeschmack auf das kommende Album der Band, das am 13. März über Epic Records erscheint. Mehr Infos findet ihr hier.

Randy Blythe erinnert sich in der neuen Single an die prägenden Jahre von Lamb Of God: “We learned how to play by watching and hanging out with other local dudes. That’s what we aspired to do – keep up with good local bands. They were just as much of an influence on us as any of the bigger bands from different cities.”