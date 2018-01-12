Die aus Marseille, Frankreich stammenden Metalcore Newcomer LANDMVRKS sind nun offiziell Teil der Arising Empire-Familie. Wir freuen uns bereits sehr auf die zukünftige Zusammenarbeit und werden euch schon bald mit weiteren Infos der Band versorgen. Die Band hat heute außerdem ihre aktuelle Single ‚Fantasy‘ via Arising Empire erneut veröffentlicht.

Holt euch den Song hier:

https://landmvrks.lnk.to/Fantasy

Die Band kommentiert: „Signing with Arising Empire is a great pleasure for us and finally gives us the opportunity to provide our fans with the next Landmvrks album they deserve! Stay tuned!“

Tobbe Falarz von Arising Empire kommentiert: „Wir freuen uns eine der talentiertesten und frischesten Bands bei Arising Empire begrüßen zu dürfen. Es wird bald Großes folgen!“

LANDMVRKS werden WHILE SHE SLEEPS auf ihren drei Shows in Frankreich im Januar supporten:

11.01.2018 Paris, France – La Maroquinerie

12.01.2018 Bègles, France – Bt59

19.01.2018 Marseille, France – Le Moulin

LANDMVRKS sind:

Florent Salfati – vocals

Nicolas Exposito – guitar

Rudy Purkart – bass

Nicolas Soriano – drums

