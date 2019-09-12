Lefutray: auf Tour mit Master

Die chilenischen Groove/Thrash Metaller Lefutray gehen nächsten Monat als Support für Master in Europa auf Tour!

Diverse Termine wurden bereits für Deutschland, die Niederlande, Belgien, Italien und Frankreich bestätigt – siehe unten.

Lefutray haben auch das Video zu The Waiting veröffentlicht, das man sich hier anschauen kann.

Der Song stammt vom neuen Album Human Delusions, das bei Massacre Records erschienen ist und hier erhältlich ist » https://lnk.to/humandelusions

Lefutray Videos:

The Waiting (Official Video) – https://youtu.be/9Oz7BEmKRtA

Labyrinth (Official Animated Video) – https://youtu.be/byD_x54H49M

The Mist (Official Animated Video) – https://youtu.be/EnYEvc-jLBY

Human Delusions (Studio Report) – https://youtu.be/Fc_nC8MSvaQ

Lefutray – Human Delusions

1. The Wrath

2. The Wolves

3. Wires

4. The Mist

5. Wild

6. Labyrinth

7. The Waiting

8. New Blood

9. The Mirage

Lefutray live:

02.10.2019 DE Erfurt – Club From Hell

03.10.2019 DE Essen – turock

04.10.2019 NL Den Haag – Musicon

05.10.2019 BE Gent – Jeugdhuis Asgaard

06.10.2019 BE Bree – Ragnarok Live Club

07.10.2019 DE München – Backstage

08.10.2019 IT Milano – Circolo Svolta

09.10.2019 FR Lyon – Rock N Eat

11.10.2019 FR Paris – Le Klub

12.10.2019 NL Breda – MEZZ

http://lefutray.cl

https://www.facebook.com/Lefutray

https://twitter.com/lefutray

https://www.youtube.com/lefutray1

https://www.instagram.com/lefutray

https://spoti.fi/2Rv3UEE

