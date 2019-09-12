Lefutray: auf Tour mit Master

Die chilenischen Groove/Thrash Metaller Lefutray gehen nächsten Monat als Support für Master in Europa auf Tour!
Diverse Termine wurden bereits für Deutschland, die Niederlande, Belgien, Italien und Frankreich bestätigt – siehe unten.
Lefutray haben auch das Video zu The Waiting veröffentlicht, das man sich hier anschauen kann.
Der Song stammt vom neuen Album Human Delusions, das bei Massacre Records erschienen ist und hier erhältlich ist » https://lnk.to/humandelusions
Lefutray Videos:
The Waiting (Official Video) – https://youtu.be/9Oz7BEmKRtA
Labyrinth (Official Animated Video) – https://youtu.be/byD_x54H49M
The Mist (Official Animated Video) – https://youtu.be/EnYEvc-jLBY
Human Delusions (Studio Report) – https://youtu.be/Fc_nC8MSvaQ
Lefutray – Human Delusions
1. The Wrath
2. The Wolves
3. Wires
4. The Mist
5. Wild
6. Labyrinth
7. The Waiting
8. New Blood
9. The Mirage
Lefutray live:
02.10.2019 DE Erfurt – Club From Hell
03.10.2019 DE Essen – turock
04.10.2019 NL Den Haag – Musicon
05.10.2019 BE Gent – Jeugdhuis Asgaard
06.10.2019 BE Bree – Ragnarok Live Club
07.10.2019 DE München – Backstage
08.10.2019 IT Milano – Circolo Svolta
09.10.2019 FR Lyon – Rock N Eat
11.10.2019 FR Paris – Le Klub
12.10.2019 NL Breda – MEZZ
http://lefutray.cl
https://www.facebook.com/Lefutray
https://twitter.com/lefutray
https://www.youtube.com/lefutray1
https://www.instagram.com/lefutray
https://spoti.fi/2Rv3UEE