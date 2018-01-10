Die österreichische Death-Grind-Institution Mastic Scum veröffentlicht den zweiten Song Twice The Pain von der EP Defy auf YouTube.

Mixed and mastered by Mike Kronstorfer at Metalforge Studio. Artwork by Headsplit Design.

Die Split EP Mastic Scum / Head Cleaner includes 3 brand-new tracks of each band and is available as vinyl and download. The 7″ EP was released via Screaming Victims Records on October 27th!

https://www.masticscum.com/

Mastic Scum – Virtual Irreality: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gqS_BhmTS1M

Mastic Scum – Controlled Collapse.: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i58dZ-WRW0M

Kommentare

