Mayday Parade: neues Video zu „I Can Only Hope“ / EP „Out of Here“ auf Rise Records erhältlich

Mayday Parade präsentieren einen neuen Videoclip zu dem Song I Can Only Hope, welcher der frisch erscheinenden EP Out Of Here (Rise Records) entstammt:

Drummer Jake Bundrick kommentiert:

“I Can Only Hope, simply put, is about my father. He recently had some medical issues in Georgia and being that I live in California, I felt so far away. The song is about being terrified. It’s about that uncertainty whether someone will pull through something so difficult. It’s about the unknown that follows all of it and never forgetting the sounds or senses of the moment when you received the news.”