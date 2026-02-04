Megadeth: selbstbetiteltes Album „Megadeth“ erfolgreich

Megadeth haben allen Grund zum Feiern. Das selbstbetitelte letzte Studioalbum der Grammy-prämierten und mehrfach mit Platin ausgezeichneten Metal-Titanen, das am 23. Januar unter großem Beifall der Kritiker weltweit veröffentlicht wurde, stürmte in ihrer Heimat, den USA, auf Platz 1 der Billboard 200 (bisherige Höchstplatzierung: Platz 2). Dieses Debüt markiert zudem das neunte Album der Band in den Billboard Top 200.

“After 40 years of delivering Megadeth music, playing shows around the world, I have nothing but gratitude at this moment. Finding out that our last Megadeth record is also our first #1 only further validates my will to go out on top”, sagt Dave Mustaine, Sänger, Gitarrist, Songwriter und Produzent. “Thank you to my family, Teemu Mantasaari, James LoMenzo, and Dirk Verbueren, and Chris Rakestraw, all our fans for making this possible, without you Megadeth would not be as successful as we are. I’d also like to thank the people behind the scenes, our management, Danny Nozell, Justis Mustaine, and Steve Ross at CTK, and our label BLKIIBLK/Tradecraft.”

“This recording is a labour of love, and I hope you enjoy this as much as we do. See you on tour soon!” – Dave Mustaine

“Absolutely amazing news! Thank you and congrats to our entire extended Megadeth family!” – Teemu Mäntysaari

“I want to sincerely thank all our friends and fans who grabbed a copy, we’re over the moon!” – James LoMenzo

“It feels unbelievable to sit atop the charts with an album that’s uncompromisingly Megadeth. Huge thanks to all of you who support us- you made this happen! See you on tour!” – Dirk Verbeuren

Unser TFM-Redakteur Matthias W. hat das Abschiedsalbum von Megadeth bereits zu Gemüte geführt. Lest hier seine Meinung:

Als Nächstes starten Megadeth ihre Abschiedstournee in Nordamerika mit einer Headliner-Tournee durch Kanada. Der Auftakt findet am 15. Februar in Victoria, British Columbia, statt und führt die Band über Calgary, Winnipeg und Ottawa, bevor sie am 6. März in Québec City, Quebec, endet.

Megadeth – Live-Termine in Deutschland

02.06.2026 Hannover, Heinz von Heiden Arena

07.06.2026 Gelsenkirchen, Amphitheater

Megadeth online:

https://www.facebook.com/Megadeth/

https://www.instagram.com/megadeth/