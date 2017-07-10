Die Old School-Death Metaller Memoriam veröffentlichen heute ihre brandneue Vinyl Single, mit der sie ihre ‚Hellfire-Trilogie‘ vollenden. Die Single trägt den Namen The Hellfire Demos III, enthält den infernalen Song The Captive und ist in den Farben Black, Yellow, Pink, White und Clear/Blue Splatter verfügbar. Bestellen könnt Ihr die EP hier:

Die Band kommentiert:

This track was never meant for release, it was recorded early on at Hellfire purely for ourselves.

Sacrilege, and particularly Tam the vocalist was the reason Karl wanted to be a vocalist himself.If

Sacrilege had not existed there would also be no Bolt Thrower as they were the reason Baz BT

formed Bolt Thrower to create a band in the same vein. Karl wanted to do some recording with

Tam. She lives close to the Hellfire studio so it was just a case of Frank asking his band mate if she would sing on a demo with us. She said yes, we recorded it alongside the other demos then that was it, another tick on Karl’s bucket list! We are getting pretty far into the creation of album #2 as we speak. We went through some of our ideas we have stored and came across this demo track, played it again and thought this was just too good not to release! So here we have the final part of the Hellfire demo’s. We make no apologies for releasing it on its own on a limited vinyl single. It deserves its own place. It closes the door now on the first year of our journey that we have shared with you all the way from the demos to For The Fallen. Enjoy!

