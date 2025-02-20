Memories Of A Lost Soul: veröffentlichen neues Album „Songs From The Restless Oblivion“ über My Kingdom Music

My Kingdom Music und Memories Of A Lost Soul freuen sich, ihre Partnerschaft zu erneuern und präsentieren das neue Album mit dem Titel Songs From The Restless Oblivion, das am 20. Juni erscheint.

Memories Of A Lost Soul, die Pioniere der italienischen Death/Black-Szene, haben nun den Meilenstein ihrer 30-jährigen Karriere erreicht und vor allem einen Grad an Reife und Professionalität, der seinesgleichen sucht. Mit ihrer Musik erwecken sie einen persönlichen Musikstil zum Leben, der verschiedene emotionale Zustände zwischen dem gesamten Panorama des extremen Metals kreuzt, von der Wut und der Aggression des Death Metals bis zur dunklen und bösartigen Essenz des Black Metals, von den symphonischen und progressiven Elementen ihrer Arrangements bis zum makabren und erschreckenden Gothic Metal, alles auf einer extrem kraftvollen und klaren Produktion aufgebaut, Tochter der Lost Soul Studios, die von Buzz selbst geleitet wird.

„Songs From The Restless Oblivion also gives us the opportunity to present the new line-up with Noxifer (drums) and the historic leader Buzz (guitar and vocals) who welcome the new elements Dysphoria (keyboards) and Taz (bass) to the band.

Those who have always loved the band will be absolutely enraptured by the new songs while for those who don’t know them yet, just consider that if Rotting Christ, Dark Tranquility and Cradle Of Filth are part of your favorite bands, Songs From The Restless Oblivion will be a mandatory listening!“

Memories Of A Lost Soul online:

https://www.facebook.com/memoriesofalostsoulofficial