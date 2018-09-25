Großartige Nachrichten aus dem Hause Rise Records! MEMPHIS MAY FIRE haben ihr neues Album „Broken“ für den 16. November angekündigt und zeigen gleich schon den ersten Song und Albumopener „The Old Me“!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Py-W946JLo&feature=youtu.be
Sänger Matty Mullins dazu:
„‚The Old Me‘ is about my struggle with anxiety and depression. What feels like a war between good and evil, loathing the person I become mentally when it consumes me, and trying to remember what life was like before I lived with the symptoms. Ultimately hoping to one day become that person – ‚The Old Me‘ – again.„
Tracklisting:
01. The Old Me
02. Watch Out
03. Sell My Soul
04. Who I Am
05. Heavy Is The Weight
06. Over It
07. Fool
08. Mark My Words
09. You and Me
10. Live Another Day