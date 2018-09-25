Großartige Nachrichten aus dem Hause Rise Records! MEMPHIS MAY FIRE haben ihr neues Album „Broken“ für den 16. November angekündigt und zeigen gleich schon den ersten Song und Albumopener „The Old Me“!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Py-W946JLo&feature=youtu.be

Sänger Matty Mullins dazu:

„‚The Old Me‘ is about my struggle with anxiety and depression. What feels like a war between good and evil, loathing the person I become mentally when it consumes me, and trying to remember what life was like before I lived with the symptoms. Ultimately hoping to one day become that person – ‚The Old Me‘ – again.„

Tracklisting:

01. The Old Me

02. Watch Out

03. Sell My Soul

04. Who I Am

05. Heavy Is The Weight

06. Over It

07. Fool

08. Mark My Words

09. You and Me

10. Live Another Day

