Levi Benton (Gesang) dazu: „Traveling to South East Asia honestly changed my life. The culture, the people, the religions and the atmosphere really made me see the world in a whole new way. I cant believe this chaotic tour with 21 flights in 20 days made such a badass video. Some of these shows were the biggest Miss May I headlining shows in our career. We have always wanted to do a music video showing fans the behind the scenes part of our lives and who we are not on stage. I am so thankful we get to travel to so many exotic new places and share our journey with the world! We cant wait to go back.“

MISS MAY I

»European Summer«

05.06. F Lyon – Le Radiant (w/ PD, EM, TAIM)

06.06. A Dornbirn – Kultursommer Open Air (w/ PD, TAIM, EM, KL)

08.06. UK Donington – Download Festival

10.06. D Oberhausen – Kulttempel (w/ TAIM, EM, KL)

11.06. D Hamburg – Logo (w/ TAIM, EM, KL)

12.06. D Nürnberg – Z-Bau (w/ EM, KL)

13.06. A Salzburg – Rockhouse (w/ TAIM, EM, KL)

14.06. D Ferropolis – With Full Force

15.06. PL Wroclaw – A2 (w/ PD, EM, KL)

16.06. LT Kaunas – Lemmy Club #

17.06. EST Tallin – Club Tapper #

18.06. LV Riga – Melna Piektdiena #

19.06. PT Lisbon – RCA Club #

20.06. PT Porto – Hard Club #

21.06. PT Loulé – Bafo de Baco #

22.06. D Hanover – Faust (w/ TAIM, EM)

23.06. B Dessel – Graspop Metal Meeting

29.06. NL Ysselsteyn – Jera on Air

