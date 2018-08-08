Am 7. September veröffentlichen Metal Blade mit The Passage Of Existence das brandneue Studioalbum der amerikanischen Death Metal Legenden Monstrosity! Es ist das erste Album der Band seit 11 Jahren!

Hier könnt ihr weiteren Vorgeschmack auf The Passage Of Existence erhalten, zieht euch die zweite Single Kingdom Of Fire rein!

Auf metalblade.com/monstrosity steht die erste Single Cosmic Pandemia zum Stream bereit. Checkt auch die Vorbestellmöglichkeiten an, The Passage Of Existence ist in diesen Formaten erhältlich:

— ltd. Digipak-CD mit 2 Bonustracks

— 180g black vinyl

— orange/red marbled vinyl (limited to 500 copies – EU exclusive)

— transp. grey-brown marbled vinyl (limited to 300 copies – EU exclusive)

— dusk blue-marbled vinyl (limited to 200 copies – EU exclusive)

— terracotta-marbled vinyl (limited to 120 copies – ebay exclusive)

— deep violet blue-marbled vinyl (limited to 500 copies – US exclusive)

Monstrositys Lee Harrison kommentiert die neue Single wie folgt: „Kingdom Of Fire is the second single from the forthcoming The Passage Of Existence album. We are very proud to release this one since it has the dynamics and the changes that Monstrosity are known for. This one is a soon to be Monstrosity fan favorite and has lots of peaks and valleys while retaining their awesome brutality. Again, this one is made to be played loud and proud, don’t sell yourself short. Come into the Kingdom!“

Schlagzeuger Lee Harrison fand sich mit dem erfahrenen Produzenten Jason Suecof in den Audiohammer Studios in Sanford in Florida ein, um im Laufe einer Woche seine fetten Schlagzeugspuren aufzunehmen. Die Gitarren und der Bass wurden im Ascension Sound in Tampa eingespielt, die Vocals in Obituarys Redneck Studios in Gibsonton festgehalten. Produzent Mark Lewis (u.a. Megadeth) mischte die Songs ab, die nun am 7. September unter dem Titel The Passage Of Existence erscheinen werden und nichts weniger sind als Death Metal in Perfektion für die Jetztzeit, geschaffen von einem der Fackelträger dieser extremen Musikrichtung. Monstrosity sind stärker denn je und fahren auf ihre ureigene Art fort, Chaos in akustischer Form zu stiften!

The Passage Of Existence Tracklist:

1. Cosmic Pandemia

2. Kingdom Of Fire

3. Radiated

4. Solar Vacuum

5. The Proselygeist

6. Maelstrom

7. Eyes Upon The Abyss

8. Dark Matter Invocation (ltd. Digi-CD bonus)

9. The Hive

10. Eternal Void (ltd. Digi-CD bonus)

11. Century

12. Slaves To The Evermore

Monstrosity Line-Up:

Mike Hrubovcak – vocals

Lee Harrison – drums

Mike Poggione – bass

Mark English – guitars

Matt Barnes – guitars

Monstrosity Discography:

Imperial Doom (1992)

Millennium (1996)

In Dark Purity (1999)

Enslaving The Masses (2001)

Rise To Power (2003)

Spiritual Apocalypse (2007)

Live Apocalypse DVD (2013)

The Passage Of Existence (2018)

https://www.facebook.com/MonstrosityOfficial

http://www.monstrosity.us

