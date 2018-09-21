Monstrosity: Kündigen Vinyl und Digi-CD Reissues für ‚Rise to Power‘ und ‚Spiritual Apocalypse‘ an

Monstrosity: Kündigen Vinyl und Digi-CD Reissues für ‚Rise to Power‘ und ‚Spiritual Apocalypse‘ an

Bereits am 19. Oktober werden Metal Blade mit ‚Rise To Power‘ und ‚Spiritual Apocalypse‘ zwei klassische MONSTROSITY Alben wiederveröffentlichen!

Beide Titel sind zum ersten Mal überhaupt auf Vinyl sowie als Digipaks verfügbar! Darüber hinaus enthalten die Digis exklusive Bonustracks! Surft zu metalblade.com/monstrosity um euch eure Kopien zu sichern!

Verfügbare Formate ‚Spiritual Apocalypse‘:

— ltd. Digipak-CD mit 3 Bonustracks

— 180g black vinyl

— grey marbled vinyl (limited to 300 copies – EU exclusive)

— pale yellow vinyl (limited to 200 copies – EU exclusive)

— clear yellow/white splattered vinyl (limited to 100 copies – ebay exclusive)

— yellow grey marbled vinyl (limited to 100 copies – US exclusive)

Tracklist ‚Spiritual Apocalypse‘:

01. Spiritual Apocalypse

02. Firestorm

03. Apostles of the Endless Night

04. Within Divisions of Darkness

05. The Inhuman Race

06. Remnants of Divination

07. Illumination

08. Sacred Oblivion

09. The Bloodline Horror

10. Triumph in Black

11. Firestorm (Rehearsal)

12. Within Divisions of Darkness (Rehearsal)

13. Spiritual Apocalypse (Rehearsal)

Line-Up:

Lee Harrison; Drums

Mike Hrubovcak; Vocals

Matt Barnes; Guitars

Mark English; Guitars

Mark Van Erp; Bass

Produced and Engineered by Lee Harrison

Mastered by Alan Douches

Verfügbare Formate ‚Rise To Power‘:

— ltd. Digipak-CD mit 3 Bonustracks

— 180g black vinyl

— pastel golden yellow vinyl (limited to 300 copies – EU exclusive)

— yellow ochre / black marbled vinyl (limited to 200 copies – EU exclusive)

— clear yellow/white splattered vinyl (limited to 100 copies – ebay exclusive)

— dark brown marbled vinyl (limited to 100 copies – US exclusive)

Tracklist ‚Rise To Power‘:

01. The Exordium

02. Awaiting Armageddon

03. Wave of Annihilation

04. The Fall of Eden

05. Chemical Reaction

06. A Casket for the Soul

07. Rise to Power

08. Visions of Violence

09. From Wrath to Ruin

10. Abysmal Gods

11. Shadow of Obliteration

12. Wave of Annihilation (Demo)

13. Visions of Violence (Demo)

14. From Wrath to Ruin (Demo)

Line-Up:

Lee Harrison; Drums

Tony Norman; Guitars

Sam Molina; Vocals

Mike Poggione; Bass

Produced and Engineered by Lee Harrison

Mastered by Alan Douches

MONSTROSITY haben mit ‚The Passage Of Existence‘ erst in September ihr erstes Studioalbum seit 11 Jahren via Metal Blade veröffentlicht. Surft doch mal zu metalblade.com/monstrosity und hört in das Album rein und schaut, welche Bundles noch verfügbar sind!

MONSTROSITY discography:

„Imperial Doom“ (1992)

„Millennium“ (1996)

„In Dark Purity“ (1999)

„Enslaving The Masses“ (2001)

„Rise To Power“ (2003)

„Spiritual Apocalypse“ (2007)

„Live Apocalypse“ DVD (2013)

„The Passage Of Existence“ (2018)

https://www.facebook.com/MonstrosityOfficial

http://www.monstrosity.us

Kommentare

Kommentare