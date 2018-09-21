Bereits am 19. Oktober werden Metal Blade mit ‚Rise To Power‘ und ‚Spiritual Apocalypse‘ zwei klassische MONSTROSITY Alben wiederveröffentlichen!
Beide Titel sind zum ersten Mal überhaupt auf Vinyl sowie als Digipaks verfügbar! Darüber hinaus enthalten die Digis exklusive Bonustracks! Surft zu metalblade.com/monstrosity um euch eure Kopien zu sichern!
Verfügbare Formate ‚Spiritual Apocalypse‘:
— ltd. Digipak-CD mit 3 Bonustracks
— 180g black vinyl
— grey marbled vinyl (limited to 300 copies – EU exclusive)
— pale yellow vinyl (limited to 200 copies – EU exclusive)
— clear yellow/white splattered vinyl (limited to 100 copies – ebay exclusive)
— yellow grey marbled vinyl (limited to 100 copies – US exclusive)
Tracklist ‚Spiritual Apocalypse‘:
01. Spiritual Apocalypse
02. Firestorm
03. Apostles of the Endless Night
04. Within Divisions of Darkness
05. The Inhuman Race
06. Remnants of Divination
07. Illumination
08. Sacred Oblivion
09. The Bloodline Horror
10. Triumph in Black
11. Firestorm (Rehearsal)
12. Within Divisions of Darkness (Rehearsal)
13. Spiritual Apocalypse (Rehearsal)
Line-Up:
Lee Harrison; Drums
Mike Hrubovcak; Vocals
Matt Barnes; Guitars
Mark English; Guitars
Mark Van Erp; Bass
Produced and Engineered by Lee Harrison
Mastered by Alan Douches
Verfügbare Formate ‚Rise To Power‘:
— ltd. Digipak-CD mit 3 Bonustracks
— 180g black vinyl
— pastel golden yellow vinyl (limited to 300 copies – EU exclusive)
— yellow ochre / black marbled vinyl (limited to 200 copies – EU exclusive)
— clear yellow/white splattered vinyl (limited to 100 copies – ebay exclusive)
— dark brown marbled vinyl (limited to 100 copies – US exclusive)
Tracklist ‚Rise To Power‘:
01. The Exordium
02. Awaiting Armageddon
03. Wave of Annihilation
04. The Fall of Eden
05. Chemical Reaction
06. A Casket for the Soul
07. Rise to Power
08. Visions of Violence
09. From Wrath to Ruin
10. Abysmal Gods
11. Shadow of Obliteration
12. Wave of Annihilation (Demo)
13. Visions of Violence (Demo)
14. From Wrath to Ruin (Demo)
Line-Up:
Lee Harrison; Drums
Tony Norman; Guitars
Sam Molina; Vocals
Mike Poggione; Bass
Produced and Engineered by Lee Harrison
Mastered by Alan Douches
MONSTROSITY haben mit ‚The Passage Of Existence‘ erst in September ihr erstes Studioalbum seit 11 Jahren via Metal Blade veröffentlicht. Surft doch mal zu metalblade.com/monstrosity und hört in das Album rein und schaut, welche Bundles noch verfügbar sind!
MONSTROSITY discography:
„Imperial Doom“ (1992)
„Millennium“ (1996)
„In Dark Purity“ (1999)
„Enslaving The Masses“ (2001)
„Rise To Power“ (2003)
„Spiritual Apocalypse“ (2007)
„Live Apocalypse“ DVD (2013)
„The Passage Of Existence“ (2018)
https://www.facebook.com/MonstrosityOfficial
http://www.monstrosity.us