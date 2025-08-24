Moonspell: kündigen Live-Album „Opus Diabolicum“ mit dem Orquestra Sinfonietta de Lisboa an und veröffentlichen neues Video zu „Vampiria“

Am 26. Oktober 2024 trat Moonspell in der MEO Arena in Lissabon, der Hauptstadt Portugals, zu ihrem ersten symphonischen Konzert mit dem Titel Opus Diabolicum auf. Die Band schrieb Geschichte bei diesem unvergesslichen Live-Event und fügte sowohl der portugiesischen Metal-Musik als auch ihrem eigenen Erbe ein weiteres großartiges Kapitel hinzu. Nun, ein Jahr später, kann dieses monumentale Ereignis ab dem 31. Oktober 2025 in verschiedenen Formaten wie DVD/Blu-ray, 2 CD, schwarzem und farbigem Vinyl sowie digital über Napalm Records erworben werden.

Bei Opus Diabolicum lässt die Band ihre Klassiker sowie ihr bombastisches Album 1755 in einer einmaligen, exklusiven Show Revue passieren, die die größte Produktion ihrer bisherigen Karriere darstellt. Die kraftvolle Metal-Musik der Dark-Metal-Pioniere trifft auf die klassische Größe des 45-köpfigen Orquestra Sinfonietta de Lisboa, einem der besten Orchester Portugals, unter der Leitung von Maestro Vasco Pearce de Azevedo.

Donnerstag hat die Band zudem ein neues Musikvideo zur Moonspell-Hymne Vampiria veröffentlicht. Das Video, das live bei der Opus Diabolicum-Show aufgenommen wurde, ist eine eindrucksvolle Hommage an die Gothic-Wurzeln von Moonspell, die nun in voller symphonischer Pracht erstrahlt und dramatische Orchestrierung sowie vampirische Grandezza wie nie zuvor entfaltet.

Frontmann Fernando Ribeiro äußert sich dazu: „Vampiria is a Moonspell classic, as old as time itself. It was a first choice for us because it’s actually one of the most remarkable arrangements of the whole show, which granted new blood and life (aren’t they the same?) to a timeless, eternal song. See it risen from the dead with your own eyes, after ‘travelling oceans of time’.”

Das epische Video zu Vampiria, feat. Orquestra Sinfonietta de Lisboa, kann hier angesehen werden:

„I have never been the one to push Moonspell into an orchestral direction“, gibt Ribeiro zu.

„I mean, like any fan, I can recognise the impact Classical had over Heavy Metal (Quorthon, from Bathory, used to quote Wagner as his favourite “band”) and in my musical collection Mussorgsky, Prokofiev and Ravel, could be found, shoulder to shoulder with the aforementioned Bathory, Celtic Frost, Sarcófago or Maiden. But, I wasn’t a fan of the metal meets orchestra efforts myself and when I approached Jaime (Gomez Arellano) to mix this beast, I asked him: have you heard S&M and other „live with an orchestra“ metal bands albums? We want nothing like that!

This is work of passion: truly the work of the devil (opus diabolicum): imperfect, unprocessed, untamed. A release made by friends to all the friends we have around this goth forsaken world and that in an arena in Lisbon or in a sweaty club in Texas, keep the spell going, until we are no more.“

Kein Moonspell -Fan auf der Welt sollte sich die Chance entgehen lassen, diese seltene und großartige Performance in seine Sammlung aufzunehmen!

Opus Diabolicum – Trackliste:

1. Tungstennio (CD + DVD/Blu-ray only)

2. Em Nome Do Medo

3. 1755

4. In Tremor Die

5. Desastre

6. Ruinas

7. Breathe (Until We Are No More)

8. Extinct

9. Proliferation

10. Finisterra

11. Everything Invaded

12. Scorpion Flower

13. Vampiria

14. Alma Mater

15. Fullmoon Madness

Opus Diabolicum wird am 31. Oktober 2025 in den folgenden Formaten erhältlich sein:

– Digipak 1 Blu-ray + 1 DVD + 2 Audio CD

– 2-LP Black Gatefold Vinyl

– 2-LP Splatter Cristallo/Black SP026 Gatefold Vinyl

– Digital

Moonspell live:

23.08.2025 (IT) Metal For Emergency

27.08.2025 (PT) Festas De Corroios

29.08.2025 (GR) Crete, Rethymno Rocks

05.09.2025 (CH) Meh Suff

13.09.2025 (DE) Prophecy Fest

26.10.2025 (NL) Samhain Festival, Maastricht

31.10.2025 (PT) Halloween United (w/ Dark Tranquillity & Sinistro) – Lisbon, LAV’s Arena

Moonspell sind:

Fernando Ribeiro – Gesang

Ricardo Amorim – Gitarren

Pedro Paixão – Keyboards

Aires Pereira – Bass

Hugo Ribeiro – Schlagzeug

