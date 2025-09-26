Moonspell: veröffentlichen Video zu „In Tremor Dei“ feat. Orquestra Sinfonietta De Lisboa

Am 26. Oktober 2024 gaben Moonspell ihr erstes symphonisches Orchesterkonzert mit dem Titel Opus Diabolicum in der MEO Arena in Lissabon, der Hauptstadt Portugals. Die Band schrieb Geschichte bei diesem unvergesslichen Live-Event und fügte sowohl der portugiesischen Metal-Musik als auch ihrem eigenen Erbe ein weiteres großartiges Kapitel hinzu. Sie präsentierten ihre Klassiker sowie das bombastische Album 1755 in einer einmaligen, exklusiven Show, die die größte Produktion ihrer bisherigen Karriere darstellt. Die kraftvollen Klänge der Dark-Metal-Pioniere trafen auf die klassische Größe des 45-köpfigen Orquestra Sinfonietta De Lisboa, einem der besten Orchester Portugals, unter der Leitung von Maestro Vasco Pearce de Azevedo.

Ein Jahr später wird dieses monumentale Ereignis für alle Fans zugänglich gemacht. Ab dem 31. Oktober 2025 ist es in DVD/Blu-ray, 2 CD, schwarzem und farbigem Vinyl sowie digitalen Formaten über Napalm Records erhältlich.

Nach dem epischen, zuvor veröffentlichten Live-Video des Band-Hits Vampiria haben Moonspell jetzt In Tremor Dei feat. Orquestra Sinfonietta De Lisboa veröffentlicht. Diese neue Live-Version von In Tremor Dei ist episch, emotional und verheerend kraftvoll – sie erschüttert die Grundfesten des bahnbrechenden Metal-Sounds von Moonspell und vereint schwebende Melodien mit überwältigender Intensität: eine einmalige Darbietung!

Seht euch das neue Video zu In Tremor Dei feat. Orquestra Sinfonietta de Lisboa hier an:

Frontmann Fernando Ribeiro äußert sich dazu: „1755 was an essential album for the orchestral show and the very foundations of it are based on this portent record, Portuguese sung and thematic around the great earthquake of Lisbon, in the 18th century. It’s a track that captures the essence of the whole show and theatrics – Lisbon trembled again but the orchestra played on.“ Er fügt hinzu: „I have never been the one to push Moonspell into an orchestral direction.“

Ribeiro erklärt weiter: „I mean, like any fan, I can recognise the impact Classical had over Heavy Metal (Quorthon, from Bathory, used to quote Wagner as his favourite ‚band‘) and in my musical collection Mussorgsky, Prokofiev and Ravel, could be found, shoulder to shoulder with the aforementioned Bathory, Celtic Frost, Sarcófago or Maiden. But, I wasn’t a fan of the metal meets orchestra efforts myself and when I approached Jaime (Gomez Arellano) to mix this beast, I asked him: have you heard S&M and other ‚live with an orchestra‘ metal bands albums? We want nothing like that!

This is work of passion: truly the work of the devil (opus diabolicum): imperfect, unprocessed, untamed. A release made by friends to all the friends we have around this goth forsaken world and that in an arena in Lisbon or in a sweaty club in Texas, keep the spell going, until we are no more.“

