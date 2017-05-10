Suchen
Mit einem vernichtenden Sound im Gepäck, der Eure Seele und Euren Körper erschüttern wird, melden sich die aus Richmond, Virginia stammenden MUNICIPAL WASTE zurück und kündigen heute die Veröffentlichung ihrer neuesten toxischen Waffe mit dem Titel »Slime And Punishment« an. Das sechste Album der Band wird bereits am 23. Juni 2017 über Nuclear Blast Records erscheinen!

Heute veröffentlicht die Band nun den zweiten Album-Trailer zur kommenden Platte.
Tony Foresta und Ryan Waste erzählen wie der Albumtitel entstanden ist.
Zu sehen gibt es den Trailer hier: https://youtu.be/n2OwJIXYSgM

Den ersten Trailer gibt es hier:

Die Band hat bereits die erste Single ‚Amateur Sketch‘ veröffentlicht.
Reinhören könnt Ihr auf YouTube:

Bestellt Euch jetzt das Album digital und erhaltet ‚Amateur Sketch‘ als Sofort-Download, hier: http://nblast.de/MunicipalWasteDigital

Oder bestellt Euch hier »Slime And Punishment« in den physischen Formaten Eurer Wahl vor: http://nblast.de/MWSlimeAndPunishmentNB

In folgenden Formaten wird das Album erhältlich sein:
CD Jewel
Green with Yellow Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 500 worldwide)
Bottle Green Vinyl (Limited to 2300 worldwide)
Lunch Box Edition: includes CD jewel + T-shirt + Enamel Pin + Sports Bottle + Metal Lunch Box (Limited to 250 worldwide)
Green Cassette (Limited to 350 worldwide)

»Slime And Punishment« ist das erste WASTE-Album, das von Bassisten Phil „Landphil“ Hall in den Blaze of Torment Studios von Richmond, VA entworfen wurde. Das Mixing und Mastering übernahm Bill Metoyer (SLAYER, W.A.S.P., LIZZY BORDEN und DARK ANGEL) in Hollywood, CA.

Das Cover-Artwork für das sechste Album entstammt aus der Feder von Andrei Bouzikov, einem guten Freund der Band. Es ist das vierte Cover, das von Andrei stammt, da er auch schon das Artwork für die Alben »Massive Aggressive«, »The Art Of Partying«, und »Toxic Waste« (w/ TOXIC HOLOCAUST) entworfen hatte.

Dies ist die Trackliste zum neuen Album:
1. Breathe Grease
2. Enjoy The Night
3. Dingy Situations
4. Shrednecks
5. Poison The Preacher
6. Bourbon Discipline
7. Parole Violators
8. Slime And Punishment
9. Amateur Sketch
10. Excessive Celebration
11. Low Tolerance
12. Under The Waste Command
13. Death Proof
14. Think Fast

In den USA könnt Ihr MUNICIPAL WASTE auch schon bald live erleben:

27.05.  CDN     Vancouver, BC – Modified Ghost Festival II
28.05.  USA     Las Vegas, NV – Punk Rock Bowling (Fremont Country Club)
12.06.  USA     Omaha, NE – Lookout Lounge

»Vans Warped Tour«
16.06.  USA     Seattle, WA – Centurylink Field North Lot
17.06.  USA     Salem, OR – Oregon State Fairgrounds
21.06.  USA     Albuquerque, NM – Balloon Fiesta Park
22.06.  USA     Phoenix, AZ – Fear Farm Festival Grounds
23.06.  USA     Las Vegas, NV – Hard Rock Hotel
24.06.  USA     Salt Lake City, UT – Utah State Fairpark
25.06.  USA     Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
27.06.  USA     Nashville, TN – The Fairgrounds
28.06.  USA     Metairie, LA – The Shrine on Airline (aka Zephyr Field)
29.06.  USA     Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
30.06.  USA     Orlando, FL – Tinker Field
01.07.  USA     St. Petersburg, FL – Vinoy Park
02.07.  USA     West Palm Beach, FL – Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
06.07.  USA     Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
07.07.  USA     Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
08.07.  USA     Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health @ Jones Beach Theater
09.07.  USA     Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
10.07.  USA     Scranton, PA – The Pavilion @ Montage Mountain
11.07.  USA     Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
12.07.  USA     Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
13.07.  USA     Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Pac
14.07.  USA     Burgettstown, PA – Keybank Pavilion
15.07.  USA     Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
16.07.  USA     Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
18.07.  USA     Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
19.07.  USA     Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
20.07.  USA     Noblesville, IN – Klipsch Music Center
21.07.  USA     Auburn Hills, M – The Palace of Auburn Hills
22.07.  USA     Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
23.07.  USA     Shakopee, MN – Canterburry Park
24.07.  USA     Milwaukee, WI – Marcus Amphitheatre
26.07.  USA     Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (St. Louis)
27.07.  USA     Bonner Springs, KS – Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
28.07.  USA     Dallas, TX – Gexa Energy Pavilion
29.07.  USA     San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
30.07.  USA     Houston, TX – NRG Park (Main Street Lot)
01.08.  USA     Las Cruces, NM – New Mexico State University (Intramural Field)
04.08.  USA     Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
05.08.  USA     San Diego, CA – Qualcomm Stadium @ Jack Murphy Field
06.08.  USA     Pomona, CA – Fairplex

Quelle: www.nuclearblast.de

