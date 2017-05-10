Mit einem vernichtenden Sound im Gepäck, der Eure Seele und Euren Körper erschüttern wird, melden sich die aus Richmond, Virginia stammenden MUNICIPAL WASTE zurück und kündigen heute die Veröffentlichung ihrer neuesten toxischen Waffe mit dem Titel »Slime And Punishment« an. Das sechste Album der Band wird bereits am 23. Juni 2017 über Nuclear Blast Records erscheinen!
Heute veröffentlicht die Band nun den zweiten Album-Trailer zur kommenden Platte.
Tony Foresta und Ryan Waste erzählen wie der Albumtitel entstanden ist.
Zu sehen gibt es den Trailer hier: https://youtu.be/n2OwJIXYSgM
Den ersten Trailer gibt es hier:
Die Band hat bereits die erste Single ‚Amateur Sketch‘ veröffentlicht.
Reinhören könnt Ihr auf YouTube:
Bestellt Euch jetzt das Album digital und erhaltet ‚Amateur Sketch‘ als Sofort-Download, hier: http://nblast.de/MunicipalWasteDigital
Oder bestellt Euch hier »Slime And Punishment« in den physischen Formaten Eurer Wahl vor: http://nblast.de/MWSlimeAndPunishmentNB
In folgenden Formaten wird das Album erhältlich sein:
CD Jewel
Green with Yellow Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 500 worldwide)
Bottle Green Vinyl (Limited to 2300 worldwide)
Lunch Box Edition: includes CD jewel + T-shirt + Enamel Pin + Sports Bottle + Metal Lunch Box (Limited to 250 worldwide)
Green Cassette (Limited to 350 worldwide)
»Slime And Punishment« ist das erste WASTE-Album, das von Bassisten Phil „Landphil“ Hall in den Blaze of Torment Studios von Richmond, VA entworfen wurde. Das Mixing und Mastering übernahm Bill Metoyer (SLAYER, W.A.S.P., LIZZY BORDEN und DARK ANGEL) in Hollywood, CA.
Das Cover-Artwork für das sechste Album entstammt aus der Feder von Andrei Bouzikov, einem guten Freund der Band. Es ist das vierte Cover, das von Andrei stammt, da er auch schon das Artwork für die Alben »Massive Aggressive«, »The Art Of Partying«, und »Toxic Waste« (w/ TOXIC HOLOCAUST) entworfen hatte.
Dies ist die Trackliste zum neuen Album:
1. Breathe Grease
2. Enjoy The Night
3. Dingy Situations
4. Shrednecks
5. Poison The Preacher
6. Bourbon Discipline
7. Parole Violators
8. Slime And Punishment
9. Amateur Sketch
10. Excessive Celebration
11. Low Tolerance
12. Under The Waste Command
13. Death Proof
14. Think Fast
In den USA könnt Ihr MUNICIPAL WASTE auch schon bald live erleben:
27.05. CDN Vancouver, BC – Modified Ghost Festival II
28.05. USA Las Vegas, NV – Punk Rock Bowling (Fremont Country Club)
12.06. USA Omaha, NE – Lookout Lounge
»Vans Warped Tour«
16.06. USA Seattle, WA – Centurylink Field North Lot
17.06. USA Salem, OR – Oregon State Fairgrounds
21.06. USA Albuquerque, NM – Balloon Fiesta Park
22.06. USA Phoenix, AZ – Fear Farm Festival Grounds
23.06. USA Las Vegas, NV – Hard Rock Hotel
24.06. USA Salt Lake City, UT – Utah State Fairpark
25.06. USA Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
27.06. USA Nashville, TN – The Fairgrounds
28.06. USA Metairie, LA – The Shrine on Airline (aka Zephyr Field)
29.06. USA Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
30.06. USA Orlando, FL – Tinker Field
01.07. USA St. Petersburg, FL – Vinoy Park
02.07. USA West Palm Beach, FL – Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
06.07. USA Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
07.07. USA Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
08.07. USA Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health @ Jones Beach Theater
09.07. USA Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
10.07. USA Scranton, PA – The Pavilion @ Montage Mountain
11.07. USA Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
12.07. USA Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
13.07. USA Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Pac
14.07. USA Burgettstown, PA – Keybank Pavilion
15.07. USA Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
16.07. USA Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
18.07. USA Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
19.07. USA Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
20.07. USA Noblesville, IN – Klipsch Music Center
21.07. USA Auburn Hills, M – The Palace of Auburn Hills
22.07. USA Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
23.07. USA Shakopee, MN – Canterburry Park
24.07. USA Milwaukee, WI – Marcus Amphitheatre
26.07. USA Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (St. Louis)
27.07. USA Bonner Springs, KS – Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
28.07. USA Dallas, TX – Gexa Energy Pavilion
29.07. USA San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
30.07. USA Houston, TX – NRG Park (Main Street Lot)
01.08. USA Las Cruces, NM – New Mexico State University (Intramural Field)
04.08. USA Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
05.08. USA San Diego, CA – Qualcomm Stadium @ Jack Murphy Field
06.08. USA Pomona, CA – Fairplex