Mit einem vernichtenden Sound im Gepäck, der Eure Seele und Euren Körper erschüttern wird, melden sich die aus Richmond, Virginia stammenden MUNICIPAL WASTE zurück und kündigen heute die Veröffentlichung ihrer neuesten toxischen Waffe mit dem Titel »Slime And Punishment« an. Das sechste Album der Band wird bereits am 23. Juni 2017 über Nuclear Blast Records erscheinen!

Heute veröffentlicht die Band nun den zweiten Album-Trailer zur kommenden Platte.

Tony Foresta und Ryan Waste erzählen wie der Albumtitel entstanden ist.

Zu sehen gibt es den Trailer hier: https://youtu.be/n2OwJIXYSgM

Den ersten Trailer gibt es hier:



Die Band hat bereits die erste Single ‚Amateur Sketch‘ veröffentlicht.

Reinhören könnt Ihr auf YouTube:



Bestellt Euch jetzt das Album digital und erhaltet ‚Amateur Sketch‘ als Sofort-Download, hier: http://nblast.de/MunicipalWasteDigital

Oder bestellt Euch hier »Slime And Punishment« in den physischen Formaten Eurer Wahl vor: http://nblast.de/MWSlimeAndPunishmentNB

In folgenden Formaten wird das Album erhältlich sein:

CD Jewel

Green with Yellow Splatter Vinyl (Limited to 500 worldwide)

Bottle Green Vinyl (Limited to 2300 worldwide)

Lunch Box Edition: includes CD jewel + T-shirt + Enamel Pin + Sports Bottle + Metal Lunch Box (Limited to 250 worldwide)

Green Cassette (Limited to 350 worldwide)

»Slime And Punishment« ist das erste WASTE-Album, das von Bassisten Phil „Landphil“ Hall in den Blaze of Torment Studios von Richmond, VA entworfen wurde. Das Mixing und Mastering übernahm Bill Metoyer (SLAYER, W.A.S.P., LIZZY BORDEN und DARK ANGEL) in Hollywood, CA.

Das Cover-Artwork für das sechste Album entstammt aus der Feder von Andrei Bouzikov, einem guten Freund der Band. Es ist das vierte Cover, das von Andrei stammt, da er auch schon das Artwork für die Alben »Massive Aggressive«, »The Art Of Partying«, und »Toxic Waste« (w/ TOXIC HOLOCAUST) entworfen hatte.

Dies ist die Trackliste zum neuen Album:

1. Breathe Grease

2. Enjoy The Night

3. Dingy Situations

4. Shrednecks

5. Poison The Preacher

6. Bourbon Discipline

7. Parole Violators

8. Slime And Punishment

9. Amateur Sketch

10. Excessive Celebration

11. Low Tolerance

12. Under The Waste Command

13. Death Proof

14. Think Fast

In den USA könnt Ihr MUNICIPAL WASTE auch schon bald live erleben:

27.05. CDN Vancouver, BC – Modified Ghost Festival II

28.05. USA Las Vegas, NV – Punk Rock Bowling (Fremont Country Club)

12.06. USA Omaha, NE – Lookout Lounge

»Vans Warped Tour«

16.06. USA Seattle, WA – Centurylink Field North Lot

17.06. USA Salem, OR – Oregon State Fairgrounds

21.06. USA Albuquerque, NM – Balloon Fiesta Park

22.06. USA Phoenix, AZ – Fear Farm Festival Grounds

23.06. USA Las Vegas, NV – Hard Rock Hotel

24.06. USA Salt Lake City, UT – Utah State Fairpark

25.06. USA Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

27.06. USA Nashville, TN – The Fairgrounds

28.06. USA Metairie, LA – The Shrine on Airline (aka Zephyr Field)

29.06. USA Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

30.06. USA Orlando, FL – Tinker Field

01.07. USA St. Petersburg, FL – Vinoy Park

02.07. USA West Palm Beach, FL – Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

06.07. USA Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

07.07. USA Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

08.07. USA Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health @ Jones Beach Theater

09.07. USA Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

10.07. USA Scranton, PA – The Pavilion @ Montage Mountain

11.07. USA Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

12.07. USA Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

13.07. USA Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Pac

14.07. USA Burgettstown, PA – Keybank Pavilion

15.07. USA Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

16.07. USA Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

18.07. USA Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

19.07. USA Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

20.07. USA Noblesville, IN – Klipsch Music Center

21.07. USA Auburn Hills, M – The Palace of Auburn Hills

22.07. USA Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

23.07. USA Shakopee, MN – Canterburry Park

24.07. USA Milwaukee, WI – Marcus Amphitheatre

26.07. USA Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (St. Louis)

27.07. USA Bonner Springs, KS – Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

28.07. USA Dallas, TX – Gexa Energy Pavilion

29.07. USA San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

30.07. USA Houston, TX – NRG Park (Main Street Lot)

01.08. USA Las Cruces, NM – New Mexico State University (Intramural Field)

04.08. USA Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

05.08. USA San Diego, CA – Qualcomm Stadium @ Jack Murphy Field

06.08. USA Pomona, CA – Fairplex

