Nebula Bassist Tom Davies (R.I.P.) verstorben

Tom Davies, der langjährige Bassist der US-Stoner Nebula, ist am 06.08.2023 im Alter von 48 Jahren verstorben. Er verlor den tragisch kurzen Kampf gegen Leukämie.

Hier das Statement der Band und seiner Familie:

„Today was not an easy day. Tom passed last night, peacefully with his family by his side. We are crushed losing our brother, band mate and friend but we are also blessed to have known, created and been a part of his life that was cut too short. His family wanted us to share these words

Dear Friends,

We want to let you know that it’s with great sadness Tom died peacefully last night surrounded by his Mum, Sister and Partner Camille. The past 9 months living with high risk Leukemia were the most challenging of his life and he faced every hurdle with great strength, courage, determination and of course humor.

We want to thank everyone for their love and support during this time, he felt the love which bolstered him in his darkest moments.

Our world will never be the same again but we feel blessed to have had him in our lives.

Love

Grethe, Camille, Sarah and Will x

Tom Davies 1975 – 2023“