Necrophobic: veröffentlichen neue Single „Grave Of The Past“

Necrophobic haben ihre neueste Single Grave Of The Past veröffentlicht, die als letzter musikalischer Teaser vor der mit Spannung erwarteten Veröffentlichung ihres neuen Albums In The Twilight Grey dient, das für den 15. März geplant ist.

In einem Statement reflektiert die Band über die Essenz des Songs und erklärt:

„There is no grace in the past. The song celebrates the fire that makes room for something new. Will you dare to go with us into the unknown?“

Die kryptische Einladung deutet auf eine transformative Reise hin, die in den musikalischen Wandteppich von Grace Of The Past eingebettet ist und die Bühne für die bevorstehende Veröffentlichung von In The Twilight Grey bereitet. Die Fans sind gespannt auf die Erkundung von Neuland durch die Band und die Enthüllung ihres neuesten klanglichen Kapitels.

Seht euch hier das Video zu Grace Of The Past hier an:

In The Twilight Grey hier vorbestellen!

Mehr Infos zu Necrophobic und ihrem kommenden Album In The Twilight Grey findet ihr hier:

Necrophobic Line-Up:

Johan Bergebäck – Rhythmguitar

Joakim Sterner – Drums

Sebastian Ramstedt – Leadguitar

Anders Strokirk – Vocals

Tobias Cristiansson – Bass

Necrophobic online:

https://www.necrophobic.net/

https://www.instagram.com/necrophobic.official/

https://www.facebook.com/necrophobic.official