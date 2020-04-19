Night Of The Prog Festival 2020: abgesagt

Es sollte eins der progressive Rock Highlights 2020 werden. Arjen Lucassen und Ayreon auf der Loreley. Aus bekannten Gründen wird das leider nichts. Hier die Infos vom Veranstalter:

„The ongoing Corona crisis also affects our Night Of The Prog Festival 2020. We regret to inform you that we have no choice (due to decisions made by our government) but to postpone this year’s festival to 2021 (16th – 18th July). We will be back shortly with more information about ticket issues etc. Please be patient until next week!“