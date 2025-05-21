Nytt Land: neues Album „Songs Of The Shaman“ ist jetzt erhältlich und kann in voller Länge gestreamt werden

Die Sibirian-Ritual-Folk-Band Nytt Land hat am 16. Mai 2025 ihr magisches neuntes Album Songs Of The Shaman veröffentlicht und bietet einen vollständigen dazu Stream an.
Nytt Land kommentieren: „It is with great pride that we present our new release Songs Of The Shaman to the whole world“, erklärt Kehlkopfsänger und Multiinstrumentalist Anatoly Pakhlenko. „It is not just another music album, but also, to a large extent, a serious scientific study of traditional Siberian Shamanism through our immersion and experience with its rituals and spells. We took extra care to meticulously create this work so you can hear these ancient texts coming to life as close to their authentic sound as possible. Very soon we will meet you at concerts and festivals of our European tour. We are very much looking forward to share these Songs Of The Shaman with you!“
Nytt Land – Tour 2025
22 MAY 2025 Goes (NL) Podium ‚t Beest
24 MAY 2025 Vallet (FR) Lid ar Morrigan Festival
25 MAY 2025 Montpellier (FR) Secret Place
26 MAY 2025 Barcelona (ES) Sala Laut
30 MAY 2025 Bornstedt (DE) Dark Troll Festival
31 MAY 2025 Lindau (DE) Club Vaudeville
05 JUN 2025 Krakow (PL) Gwarek
Sommer-Festivals
06 JUN 2025 Leipzig (DE) Wave Gotik Treffen
15 AUG 2025 Dinkelsbühl (DE) Summer Breeze Festival
17 AUG 2025 Guebwiller (FR) Spirit in Black Festival
30 AUG 2025 Fribourg (CH) Arbor Pagan Festival
12 SEP 2025 Balve (DE) Balver Höhle, Prophecy Fest
