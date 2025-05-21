Nytt Land: neues Album „Songs Of The Shaman“ ist jetzt erhältlich und kann in voller Länge gestreamt werden

Die Sibirian-Ritual-Folk-Band Nytt Land hat am 16. Mai 2025 ihr magisches neuntes Album Songs Of The Shaman veröffentlicht und bietet einen vollständigen dazu Stream an.

Songs Of The Shaman kann ab sofort hier in voller Länge gestreamt werden:

Nytt Land kommentieren: „It is with great pride that we present our new release Songs Of The Shaman to the whole world“, erklärt Kehlkopfsänger und Multiinstrumentalist Anatoly Pakhlenko. „It is not just another music album, but also, to a large extent, a serious scientific study of traditional Siberian Shamanism through our immersion and experience with its rituals and spells. We took extra care to meticulously create this work so you can hear these ancient texts coming to life as close to their authentic sound as possible. Very soon we will meet you at concerts and festivals of our European tour. We are very much looking forward to share these Songs Of The Shaman with you!“

Nytt Land – Tour 2025

22 MAY 2025 Goes (NL) Podium ‚t Beest

24 MAY 2025 Vallet (FR) Lid ar Morrigan Festival

25 MAY 2025 Montpellier (FR) Secret Place

26 MAY 2025 Barcelona (ES) Sala Laut

30 MAY 2025 Bornstedt (DE) Dark Troll Festival

31 MAY 2025 Lindau (DE) Club Vaudeville

05 JUN 2025 Krakow (PL) Gwarek

Sommer-Festivals

06 JUN 2025 Leipzig (DE) Wave Gotik Treffen

15 AUG 2025 Dinkelsbühl (DE) Summer Breeze Festival

17 AUG 2025 Guebwiller (FR) Spirit in Black Festival

30 AUG 2025 Fribourg (CH) Arbor Pagan Festival

12 SEP 2025 Balve (DE) Balver Höhle, Prophecy Fest

Mehr Infos zu Nytt Land und ihrem brandneuen Album Songs Of The Shaman findet ihr hier:

