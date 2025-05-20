Lucifer: kündigen Shows für 2025 mit neuer Besetzung an

Nach Lucifers erfolgreicher Tour durch Europa mit Angel Witch und The Night Eternal sowie der Rückkehr nach Südamerika und Japan im Jahr 2024, kündigt die Gründerin der Band, Johanna Platow, exklusive Headline- und Festivalshows mit einer beeindruckenden neuen Besetzung an. Diese besteht aus Rosalie Cunningham (ehemals Purson) und Coralie Baier (Atlantean Kodex) an den Gitarren, Claudia González Díaz (Band von Rosalie Cunningham, Cachemira) am Bass und Kevin Kuhn von der deutschen Post-Punk-Band Die Nerven am Schlagzeug.

Rosalie Cunningham äußerte sich begeistert: „I am thrilled to be moonlighting in this new incarnation of Lucifer! I shall relish this opportunity to reconnect with my darker side musically and have a ball on stage alongside Johanna and the girls (and Kevin!)“

Kevin Kuhn fügte hinzu: „The question shouldn’t be „Why am I playing in a rock/metal band?“ but „Why only now?“ I’m extremely grateful and excited to finally have the chance to indulge my flaming passion for hard/heavy rock, which has accompanied me my entire life. And I couldn’t imagine a better band for that than Lucifer. I feel very much at home with their great songs, their unmistakable vibe, and their impeccable sense of mystery and aesthetics, and I will do everything I can to do it all justice. It’s a true honor.“

Lucifer – Live-Termine 2025:

Jun 27 Nochtspeicher, Hamburg – GER

Jun 29 Lido, Berlin – GER

Jun 30 Grönalund, Stockholm – SWE

Jul 31 Beyond The Gates Festival, Bergen – NO

Oct 25 Margate Rock Festival, Margate – UK (UK exclusive Show)

Dies könnte eure einzige Chance sein, Lucifer in diesem Jahr zu sehen. Verpasst sie nicht!

