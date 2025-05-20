Korpiklaani: veröffentlichen neues Video „Tapa Sen Kun Kerkeet“

Die finnischen Folk-Metal-Superstars Korpiklaani haben ein Live-Video zu dem Song Tapa Sen Kun Kerkeet aus ihrem neuesten Album Rankarumpu veröffentlicht. Das Musikvideo wurde beim Festival Trolls Et Légendes 2024 in Mons, Belgien, aufgenommen. Seht es euch hier an:

Jonne Järvelä sagt dazu: „Tapa Sen Kun Kerkeet (Kill While You Can) is maybe the most aggressive thrash metal song what we’ve ever done while still maintaining our typical folk style. The aggression in the song comes from anger and frustration about the state of our world and how senseless war is. Humanity is so stupid that it doesn’t learn anything from history and just keeps making the same mistakes as before. Always with the most advanced weapons and methods.“

Korpiklaani planen eine Tour Ende 2025 und Anfang 2026 in Großbritannien, Europa und Lateinamerika. Für Nordamerika ist eine Tour für Ende 2026 vorgesehen. Mehr Infos folgen in absehbarer Zeit. Bestätigte Festival-Termine für 2025 findet ihr hier.

