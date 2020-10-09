Obituary: kündigen drei Livestream Shows an

Obituary, eine der dienstältesten Death Metaller aus Florida, USA, kündigen für den Herbst gleich drei Streamingshows an, welche auch in Europa zu einer passablen Zeit zu sehen sind. Hier die Infos:

“Breaking News!!!!

The World Health Organization has announced an earth shattering advisory….they’ve tried to develop a vaccine…they’re employing any treatment they can think of….but upon repeated examination and the indisputable death toll it has been confirmed….THERE IS NO CURE FOR METAL!!!!! And with that in mind, we aim to deliver you from the pain within….the pain withOUT this intangible substance your soul survives to crave….and present you with a trifecta of infectious disease that is sure to please your senses…socially distanced, WE WILL ROT TOGETHER!!!!!!

Excited to announce the official Obituary live stream concert series beginning October 17th!!! Across three dates, we will first be streaming live from ESI Sound Stage in Tampa, performing Slowly We Rot and Cause of Death in their entirety. Afterwards, witness the band in their natural habitat, streaming-live from the Obituary recording studio playing all classics.

Tickets are on sale, including various bundles for all three concerts and exclusive merch at https://obituarylive.com/”

