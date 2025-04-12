Of The Muses: veröffentlichen weitere Single „Pilgrimage“ vom kommenden Album „Underheavens— Of Blood, Ghosts And Saltwater“

Of The Muses macht einen weiteren Schritt in Richtung Veröffentlichung des neuen Albums Underheavens – Of Blood, Ghosts And Saltwater. Die neue Single Pilgrimage gehört zu den intimsten, schmerzhaftesten und persönlichsten Songs des kommenden Albums. Seht euch das Video zu Pilgrimage hier an:

Pilgrimage ist auf allen digitalen Plattformen verfügbar.

Cristina Rombi, das Herz und der kreative Kopf des Projekts, erklärt, was Pilgrimage für sie bedeutet: „Pilgrimage was inspired by a recent trip to my hometown; it’s a song about swimming upstream all the way to the source in order to face the lingering pain that still haunts our personal past and memories. It was definitely one of the most emotional songs on this album for me to sing so you can expect it to be unfiltered and very, very heartfelt, and maybe, in a way, closer to the older material than any other song on Underheavens. We are deeply proud of what is emerging and how this creature has been welcomed so far.“

Underheavens – Of Blood, Ghosts and Saltwater ist eine Reise voller Emotionen und unterschiedlicher Nuancen und wird am 25. April 2025 von My Kingdom Music auf LP, Digipak-CD, Tape und im digitalen Format veröffentlicht.

