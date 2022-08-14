Of Virtue: veröffentlichen neue EP „Sinner“

Die Metalcore Band Of Virtue aus Michigan, USA, hat ihre neue EP Sinner via Arising Empire veröffentlicht und schiebt dafür den Visualizer zu Cold Blooded hinterher.

Sänger und Gitarrist Damon Tate über die neue EP: „For us the creative process was one of vulnerability, reflection, and intensity. We were able to dig deeper and go to darker places than ever before – and you’ll hear that on this new release compared to anything we’ve ever done. The next chapter for Of Virtue starts now with the Sinner EP.“

Die Sinner EP umfasst mit Sinner, Hypocrite, Cold Blooded und Echoes insgesamt vier Tracks. Über die Singles Hypocrite und Sinner haben bereits berichtet. Checkt die Links!

Produziert wurde die EP von Andrew Baylis (Sleeping With Sirens) und Evan McKeever (VRSTY), für Mix und Mastering war Dan Braunstein (Spiritbox, Volumes) verantwortlich.

Of Virtue im Web

https://www.instagram.com/ofvirtue

https://www.facebook.com/ofvirtue