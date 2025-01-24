One Morning Left: veröffentlichen ihre brandneue Single „Puppy“

Die finnischen Metalcore-Veteranen One Morning Left stellen ihre brandneue Single und das Video zu Puppy vor. Der Song wurde ausgewählt, um beim UMK (Uuden Musiikin Kilpailu), Finnlands nationaler Auswahl für den Eurovision Song Contest 2025, teilzunehmen. Der UMK-Song Puppy ist genau das, was der Name vermuten lässt. Er handelt, ganz einfach, von einem Welpen.

Seht euch das Video zu Puppy hier an:

Die Band beschreibt sich selbst als hyperaktive, Grenzen überschreitende Wohlfühlband. Ihr einzigartiger Sinn für Humor hebt sie von anderen nordischen Metal-Bands ab.

„Musically, we rely on the 80s and 90s, and we do not take ourselves too seriously. Sometimes, people look at you in a funny way if you mess around too much. You can dance to the beat of our music, and that’s fantastic“, sagt Sänger Leevi Luoto.

Die Band hatte schon lange vor, sich beim UMK zu bewerben.

Mehr Infos zu One Morning Left findet ihr hier:

One Morning Left sind:

Mika Lahti | Leadgesang

Leevi Luoto | Gitarre, Leadgesang

Tuukka Ojansivu | Gitarre, Hintergrundgesang

Miska Sipiläinen | Hintergrundgesang

Touko Keippilä | Keyboards, Hintergrundgesang

Niko Hyttinen | Schlagzeug

One Morning Left online:

https://www.instagram.com/onemorningleftofficial

https://www.onemorningleft.com