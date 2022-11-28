Our Mirage: veröffentlichen Album „Eclipse“ und neues Video

Die Post-Hardcore-Band Our Mirage hat ihr mit Spannung erwartetes neues Album Eclipse veröffentlicht und schließt damit ihre Trilogie mit dem letzten Kapitel ab, das jetzt weltweit über Arising Empire erscheint!



I am so far from home!

On my journey, fighting my fears,

I long for the sun’s warmth,

but all I feel is the cold of the night.



I don’t feel anything, no joy, no hope,

as long as the moon eclipses the sun, no matter where I go.

As hard as it might get,

I still can see tiny rays of light.



The darkness in me will pass by,

as long as the light gives me hope!

Eclipse jetzt als Stream, Download, CD, limitiertes farbiges Vinyl oder spezielle Fanbox im Arising Empire Shop erhältlich: https://arisingempire.com/eclipse

