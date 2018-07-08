Passend zum heutigen digitalen Release ihres Debütalbums Black Wash (via Hassle Records/Rough Trade) haben Pagan zu Silver ein neues Musikvideo herausgebracht. Neben dem beeindruckenden Sound wird in dem schönen Clip außerdem deutlich, wie sehr Nikki Brunnen in ihrer Rolle als energetische Sängerin und Frontfrau aufgeht.
Die Band kommentiert:
„Silver is a story of toxic love; of two people who serve as each other’s biggest demons. It’s a tale of trying to salvage some sort of happiness with the person who brings out the worst in you, even though you know you also bring out the worst in them. The tragedy plays out over a very Pagan take on a straight-up pop soundtrack, with a subtle tip of the hat to the classic guitar rock of the 1970s.
The video for Silver was filmed and directed by our very clever friend, Aidan McDonald on a beautiful property owned by the family of another dear friend, Emma McEvoy, called Tanglewood Estate. This is the first look inside the Church of Black Wash and captures the pure, ritualistic energy that possesses us every single time the four of us make noise together.“
Pressestimmen:
Pagan’s debut album is one of this year’s most triumphant and exciting releases…think Marmozets‘ manic energy combined with the more extreme stylings of MØL and Emplyed To Serve.. Black Wash is a quite extraordinary statement – KERRANG 4/5Fans of The Bronx and Brutus: congratulations on finding your new favourite band! – VISIONS (#2 Soundcheck Review, July ’18)Landing every punch and refusing to quit, they’ve crafted an album to remember. Seriously, get in early. – Rock Sound 8/10Pagan have already rocketed up to one of the most exciting, vital new bands around – SoundboardBlack Wash has announced Pagan as one of the most original and genre-bending new bands to recently emerge… It’s the collision of extreme and accessible sounds that makes Black Wash such a consistently fun listen… 30 minutes of thrillingly experimental, yet always coherent, heaviness that’s a joy to behold.. Nikki’s vocals here are a riotous display of untameable talent that undoubtedly marks her down as a future star in the making“ – KERRANG 4/5
Physisch wird das Album am 27.07. erscheinen; ebenfalls auf Hassle Records/Rough Trade.
Black Wash Tracklist:
01. Il Malocchio Si Apre
02. Death Before Disco
03. Silver
04. Imitate Me
05. Holy Water
06. Blood Moon
07. Year of the Dog
08. The Greatest Love Songs
09. Wine and Lace
10. Fluorescent Snakes
11. Il Malocchio Si Chiude