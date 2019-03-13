Die australische Rock’n’Metal Combo Pagan wird im Mai im Rahmen ihrer The Evil Eye Tour für drei Headline-Shows nach Deutschland kommen. Bereits im letzten Jahr war die Band aus Melbourne in Europa unterwegs und präsentierte ihr energiegeladenes Debütalbum Black Wash (Hassle Records) live. Im Mai werden Pagan von Microwave als Support begleitet.

Tourdaten:

19.05.2019: Hamburg – Hafenklang (w/ Microwave)

20.05.2019: Wiesbaden – Schlachthof (Kesselhaus) (w/ Microwave)

21.05.2019: Leipzig – Conne Island (w/ Microwave)

Booking: FKP Scorpio

VVK-Start: 13.03.2019

Aktuelle Musikvideos:

Death Before Disco

Silver

Imitate Me

Das sagen Pagan über ihre Tour:

„We’ve been dying to get back to the other side of the world since the very day we left last December. We still haven’t come down from witnessing, first hand, the response that our album Black Wash has received throughout the UK and Europe and how receptive and wild people were at those shows last year. We’re playing a small string of headline shows again on this tour which we can’t wait for, but also get to do a bunch of festivals this time which will be a whole new experience for us. We’re stoked to have Microwave on tour with us for our German dates this time too. They’re such an amazing band and I think they’ll make these shows really interesting. The four of us cannot wait to give you all the Evil Eye“

