Gestern haben die Australier von Parkway Drive ihre neue Singe Wishing Wells inkl. dazugehörendem Musikvideo veröffentlicht. Der Track ist der erste Song nach ihrem extrem gut bewerteten Album Ire aus dem Jahr 2015.



Bekannt für eine geniale Bühnenpräsens und guter Shows, werden Parkway Drive im Sommer wieder durch Europa touren. Dieses Jahr ist eine Festivaltour geplant, die neben dem Zwillingsfestivals Rock Am Ring und Rock Im Park auch das With Full Force auf deutschen Boden beinhaltet.

PARKWAY DRIVE TOUR DATES

June 1st, 2018 – Nijmegen, FortaRock (NL)

June 2nd,2018 – Nürburgring, Rock Am Ring (DE)

June 3rd, 2018 – Nürnberg, Rock Im Park (DE)

June 6th, 2018 – Dornbirn, Conrad Sohm Open Air (AT)

June 7th, 2018 – Interlaken, Greenfield (CH)

June 9th, 2018 – Donington, Download Festival (UK)

June 14th, 2018 – Nickelsdorf, Nova Rock (AT)

June 15th, 2018 – Wroclaw, A2 (PL)

June 16th, 2018 – Gräfenhainichen, With Full Force (DE)

June 18th, 2017 – Stockholm, Fryshuset (SE)

June 19th, 2018 – Oslo, Rockefeller (NO)

June 20th, 2018 – Gothenburg, Pustervik (SE)

June 21st, 2018 – Copenhagen, Copenhell (DK)

June 22nd, 2018 – Dessel, Graspop (BE)

June 23rd, 2018 – Clisson, Hellfest (FR)

June 26th, 2018 – Roma, Rock in Roma (IT)

June 28th, 2018 – Airfield, Panensky Tynec Aerodrome (CZ)

June 29th, 2018 – Madrid, Download Festival (ES)

June 30th, 2018 – Vana-Vigala, Hard Rock Laager (EST)

July 1st, 2018 – Helsinki, Tuska Open Air (FI)

