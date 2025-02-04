Perfect Plan: veröffentlichen Single/Video „Heart Of A Lion“ vom kommenden Studioalbum

Perfect Plan stellen ihre neue Single und das dazugehörige Video Heart Of A Lion vor, den Titelsong aus dem kommenden Studioalbum Heart Of A Lion, das am 28. Februar 2025 über Frontiers Music Srl veröffentlicht wird.

Seht euch das offizielle Video zu Heart Of A Lion hier an:

Leadsänger Kent Hilli beschreibt den Titelsong mit den Worten: „Heart Of A Lion is inspired by our Swedish football hero Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his story and career. A magnificent football player with a very inspiring story. I can relate to the struggles he had as a youth growing up in Sweden turning his setbacks and people talking him down to fuel for development and reaching higher. The passion, ambition and drive he has is truly one of a kind. He also has the Lion as his “spirit animal” which – together with his unique drive – inspired me for the lyrics and theme of the song“.

Über das Album sagt er: „The new album is once again showcasing that we have developed and matured as a band in terms of songwriting and production. The melodies, riffs and hooks that we have created on this album are overall the best we’ve done so far. I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished. Although our main influences like Survivor, Foreigner, Europe, Whitesnake are still shining through, there’s that unmistakable Perfect Plan sound that is the driving center of it all. And I think we have strengthened that sound and identity.“

„With Brace For Impact we wanted to discover a new heavier and “in your face” sound but on this album we are back to the sound of the first two albums, with more keyboards and bigger sound taking you back to the 80’s with a modern touch and feel. On this album we once again teamed up with Mårten Eriksson, whom we worked with on Time For A Miracle, ergänzt Hilli.„Mårten brought his extreme talent to the songs both co-producing with us and also did he mixing. Mårtens long experience as both songwriter and producer in the pop-industry brought so much to the table and the end result is simply fantastic. If you liked our previous albums, you are gonna love Heart Of A Lion!„

Das vierte Studioalbum Heart Of A Lion von Perfect Plan markiert den Höhepunkt der bisherigen musikalischen Produktion der Band. Im Laufe ihrer ersten Trilogie von Alben, All Rise, Time For A Miracle und Brace For Impact, haben sich die Schweden schnell als neuer Goldstandard nicht nur im skandinavischen Melodic-Rock-Genre, sondern im Melodic-Rock-Genre insgesamt etabliert.

Kent Hilli ist ein einzigartiger Sänger, der fast von Anfang an Weltruf erlangte. Seine Klasse, seine Bandbreite, sein Ton und sein herzlicher Ausdruck erregten die Aufmerksamkeit seiner Helden Giant, die ihn als Sänger für ihr letztes Album Shifting Time auswählten, und führten dazu, dass Kent 2021 (The Rumble) und 2023 (Nothing Left To Lose) zwei Soloalben veröffentlichte.

Rolf Nordström, der Ausnahmegitarrist, und Mats Byström, der musikalische Vordenker, der den Bass spielt, vervollständigen das Line-Up und bilden zusammen mit Schlagzeuger Fredrik Forsberg eine solide, steinharte Basis. Die subtilen Texturen, die im AOR so wichtig sind, kommen von den Keyboards von Leif Ehlin.

Heart Of A Lion ist ein kraftvolles Statement der Band mit dem absolut besten Songwriting und der besten Produktion aller Zeiten: ein starkes Album, das seine Wurzeln im AOR-Sound der 80er Jahre hat. Produziert von der Band in Zusammenarbeit mit Mårten Eriksson, war die Band entschlossen, die bisherigen musikalischen Ergebnisse zu übertreffen und nahm sich einige Monate Zeit – ab Ende 2024 – um das richtige musikalische Material zu entwickeln.

Heart Of A Lion – Trackliste:

1. Heart Of A Lion

2. We Are Heroes

3. All Night

4. Turn Up Your Radio

5. My Unsung Hero

6. Ready To Break

7. Too Tough

8. Lady Mysterious

9. One Touch

10. Danger On The Loose

11. At Your Stone

Perfect Plan Besetzung:

Kent Hilli – Leadgesang

Leif Ehlin – Keyboards

Rolf Nordström – Gitarre

Mats Byström – Bass

Fredrik Forsberg – Schlagzeug

