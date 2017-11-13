PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS, die Band um den legendären langjährigen MOTÖRHEAD-Gitarrist, haben die erste Episode des offiziellen Studio Diarys zum kommenden Debütalbum veröffentlicht. Surft auf:

Ihr erstes vollwertiges Studioalbum wird »The Age Of Absurdity« heißen und wurde in den Rockfield Studios sowie den Longwave Studios in Wales aufgenommen. Als Produzent, Engineer und Mischer fungierte Romesh Dodangoda, gemastert wurde in den legendären Abbey Road Studios in London.

Die Band startet morgen in Bristol ihre UK-Tour als Support der australischen Rocker AIRBOURNE.

Das Album wird elf Tracks beinhalten sowie einen Bonus Track (siehe Tracklist unten) und wird am 26. Januar 2018 über Nuclear Blast erscheinen. Das Album wird in verschiedenen Formaten erhältlich ab dem 17. November vorbestellbar sein.

Das passende Artwork wurde von Matt Riste kreiert und ist über dieser Meldung zu sehen.

Phil Campbell kommentiert: „I am really excited for the fans to hear our debut record. Every part of the process was done in Wales, from the writing, to the recording and even the artwork! The album title »The Age Of Absurdity« was inspired by the crazy world we live in today. The world to me seems to be a bit of a theater show so the album artwork idea just seemed to fit so well with the whole concept and album title.“

Sänger Neil Starr fügt hinzu: „Writing and recording this album was a lot of fun. We got to record at Rockfield studios where so many great artists had been over the years, it really was inspirational. Hearing the blistering riffs that the Campbell family seem to churn out effortlessly made me ensure I pushed myself to the limits when writing the melodies and lyrics. It’s an album that I, and the rest of the band, are very proud of and can’t wait to share it with the world!“

»The Age Of Absurdity« tracklist

01. Ringleader

02. Freak Show

03. Skin And Bones

04. Gypsy Kiss

05. Welcome To Hell

06. Dark Days

07. Dropping The Needle

08. Step Into The Fire

09. Get On Your Knees

10. High Rule

11. Into The Dark

12. Silver Machine (HAWKWIND cover feat. Dave Brock of HAWKWIND)*

*=only to be included in the first pressing of the CD version of the album

Des Weiteren wird die Band ihre UK-Tour als Support der Australischen Rocker von AIRBOURNE in zwei Wochen starten (siehe Tourposter unten).

PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS live

w/ AIRBOURNE

11.11. UK Bristol, O2 Academy

13.11. UK Glasgow, O2 Academy

14.11. UK Manchester, Academy

15.11. UK London, Roundhouse

18.11. UK Norwich, UEA

19.11. UK Oxford, O2 Academy

20.11. UK Sheffield, O2 Academy

22.11. UK Nottingham, Rock City

Erst kürzlich hatte die Band die exklusive Digital Only Live-EP »Live At Solothurn« zusammengestellt, die auf allen Download- und Streamingplattformen erhältlich/anhörbar ist!

»Live At Solothurn« tracklist:

01. Big Mouth

02. Nothing Up My Sleeve (MOTÖRHEAD Cover)

03. Spiders

04. Take Aim

05. R.A.M.O.N.E.S. (MOTÖRHEAD Cover)

06. Sweet Leaf (BLACK SABBATH cover)

Holt Euch die EP hier: http://nblast.de/PhilCampellDigital

Mehr Info zu PCATBS:

Ganze 32 Jahre lang war Phil Campbell der Lead-Gitarrist MOTÖRHEADs. In dieser Zeit tourte er in der ganzen Welt, verkaufte Millionen von Alben und spielte auf den größten Festivals als Headliner. Musik ist Phils Passion und es ist eben diese Passion, die zur Gründung von PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS führte.

Das Einzigartige an der Band ist die Tatsache, dass neben Phil selbst seine drei Söhne die Positionen am Schlagzeug, dem Bass und der zweiten Gitarre besetzen. Das Line-Up wird von Sänger Neil Starr komplettiert.

Line-up:

Phil Campbell – Guitar

Todd Campbell – Guitar

Dane Campbell – Drums

Tyla Campbell – Bass

Neil Starr – Vocals

