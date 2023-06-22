Pighead: erstes Konzert nach einem Jahr mit neuem Bassisten und neuem Song

Die Brutal Death Metal Band Pighead meldet sich zurück, mit neuem Bassisten und neuem Material.

Den Einstand spielte der Bassist Lommer (Critical Mess, ex-Cripper, ex-Moridigan) auf dem Grabbenacht Festival in Schriersheim bei Heidelberg, bei dem ein neuer Song mit dem Titel Convulsed In Decomposition gespielt wurde. Die Band sitzt aktuell an neuem Material, für das es aber bislang noch kein konkretes Veröffentlichungsdatum gibt.

Lommer sagt zu seinem Einstand: „Es ist einfach überwältigen bei Pighead zu spielen! Ich bin seit 2015 Fan der Band und bin gespannt auf die gemeinsame Zukunft. Die Jungs arbeiten auf einem professionellen Level, da wir alle in Deutschland verteilt leben und somit kaum gemeinsam Proben können. Es ist also essenziell, dass wir alle zu Hause die Songs üben, um dann einen gemeinsamen Abriss zu vollziehen.

Die letzten Monate habe ich auch kaum was anderes gemacht, als die Songs zu üben. Das Material von Pighead ist das anspruchsvollste, was ich bisher je gespielt habe!“

Das Statement der Band auf Facebook lautet:

„Yo Fellas, we have important news for you.

As some of you may have noticed already, we got a new bassist. Michael decided to leave the band for personal reasons. We will post his statement below.

Our new bassist Lommer is a longtime friend of Pighead and he already has a lot of musical experience. He toured alongside with bands like Hate and Belphegor. 2019 he played at Wacken and MetalDays festival. We are pretty happy to have him in the band and he totally destroyed the stage with us. So say hi to him! PS: He loves pizza and cats.

Michaels Statement:

In 2019 I had a crazy year with this band and I am very thankful for that. In the past few years whilst covid, life has changed a lot for me and therefore it makes more sense for the band to continue with a new bassist. Wish you guys all the best and thanks again“

Pighead bestehen nun wieder aus einem kompletten Line-Up und sind bereit, die Bühnen zu zerballern. Das nächste Konzert ist auf dem Fuck The Commerce (04.-05.08.2023) in Wröbel.

Kontaktdaten Pighead:

Facebook

Instagram

Booking: Crowd.force.booking@gmail.com

Allgemein: pigheadbrutal@gmail.com