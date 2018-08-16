Pigs x7 haben Livedates für Deutschland angekündigt und passend dazu ein Livevideo zu ihrem Song Shockmaster veröffentlich. Der Song wird auch auf dem neuen Album King Of Cowards zu finden sein, welches am 28.09 erscheint. Hier die Städte wo ihr die Band sehen könnt:
04.11 – Tübingen – Hausbar Münzgasse 13
07.11 – Hamburg – MS Stubnitz
08.11 – Köln – Museum
Gitarrist Sam Grant kommentiert das Video: „We went into Blank [studios] with the idea of doing something we’d been playing live, and something which represents maybe the heavier side of the album. So we did a live version of Shockmaster. It’s a good counterpoint to the type of track Cake of Light [the most recent release from the album] is – it’s a much more weighty, darker track. A big thing was that it felt important to do it in one take, both with the audio and the filming, and to make it an honest live performance. The two cameras side by side gives the ‚one take‘ idea more vivacity and gives the viewer more visual freedom, which we hope helps to keep it engaging. It also lets some interplay between each of our parts pop out a bit too, which is cool.
It’s a real fun track to play live, it’s got an inertia that you can just ride throughout; a big mass of sound that rolls on and on, and the video hopefully does that some justice.“
Mit dieser Platte beginnt für die Band ein neuer Abschnitt als schlankere aber umso gefährlichere Schweinehirten. Mit Ex-Gnod und Queer’d Schlagzeuger Chris betritt die Band neue Ränge und wählte einen ganz andere Herangehensweise zur Entstehung dieses Albums. Der Iggy-mäßige Drang nach Wahnsinn, dem Sabbath-artigem Elend und dem Motörhead-artigem Dreck sind auf jeden Fall zu finden, doch die neuen Songs sind magerer, die Riffs langgezogener wie süchtig machende Hammerschläge, verwandelt in eine einzige erhebende und gleichzeitig einladende Flut lustvoller Hingabe.
One of the bands to watch in 2018. – The Guardian
The demons have been summoned, channeled and purged. – The Quietus
Designed to blow your speakers. – Loud & Quiet
One of the most exciting bunch of noise-rockin’ brown-acid casualties the UK has to offer. – Record Collector