Mit dieser Platte beginnt für die Band ein neuer Abschnitt als schlankere aber umso gefährlichere Schweinehirten. Mit Ex-Gnod und Queer’d Schlagzeuger Chris betritt die Band neue Ränge und wählte einen ganz andere Herangehensweise zur Entstehung dieses Albums. Der Iggy-mäßige Drang nach Wahnsinn, dem Sabbath-artigem Elend und dem Motörhead-artigem Dreck sind auf jeden Fall zu finden, doch die neuen Songs sind magerer, die Riffs langgezogener wie süchtig machende Hammerschläge, verwandelt in eine einzige erhebende und gleichzeitig einladende Flut lustvoller Hingabe.

One of the bands to watch in 2018. – The Guardian

The demons have been summoned, channeled and purged. – The Quietus

Designed to blow your speakers. – Loud & Quiet

One of the most exciting bunch of noise-rockin’ brown-acid casualties the UK has to offer. – Record Collector