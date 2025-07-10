Pinkshift: veröffentlichen Video zu „Vacant“

Das Trio Pinkshift aus Maryland hat kürzlich ihr neues Album Earthkeeper angekündigt, das am 29. August über Hopeless Records erscheinen wird. Dienstag hat die Band das Video zu dem energiegeladenen Punkrock-Hit Vacant veröffentlicht. Seht euch den Clip hier an:

„For Vacant, we drew upon our ever-present punk influences to create a sound that feels familiar while also introducing concepts new to us,“ erklärt die Band. „Though we’re no strangers to breakdowns, the one in this song was inspired by grunge jam sections rather than hardcore/metalcore, and ended up becoming of the grooviest parts we’ve ever written.“

Abschließend sagt die Band: „Vacant is cheeky, urgent, and energetic, and we wanted to reflect that visually with a lighthearted, un-serious music video. Inspired by Beyonce’s 7/11 video, it showcases the three of us and our two touring members, Michael and Kirby, just hanging out. A simple concept, but it captures our genuine selves connecting and reconnecting with the song and each other as we have a late-night dance party.“

Earthkeeper – Trackliste:

1. Love It Here

2. Anita Ride

3. Evil Eye

4. Don’t Fight

5. Patience

6. Spiritseeker

7. Blood

8. Freefall

9. Suspended

10. Reflection

11. Vacant

12. Something More

Earthkeeper ist ein Album, das vor großen Riffs, intensiven Gefühlen und bedeutenden Ideen nur so strotzt. Im Kern steht ein spirituelles Wesen, dessen Name dem Album seinen Titel verleiht. Es ist ein Patchwork aus Angst, Trauer und Hoffnung, das persönliche und existentielle Erfahrungen zu Themen wie Verlust, individuellem Zweck und dem, was es bedeutet, die Vorstellung eines stabilen Lebens vor den eigenen Augen zerfallen zu sehen, jongliert.

Wesentlich ist, dass Ashrita, Paul und Myron nicht mehr die gleichen Personen sind, die ihr Debüt Love Me Forever im Jahr 2022 aufgenommen haben. Sie sind gewachsen, gereift und durch Erfahrungen verändert worden. Ihr Debüt entstand zu einer Zeit, in der sie nicht so viel Erfahrung im Live-Spiel hatten wie heute. „The first album was influenced a lot by stuff we grew up listening to because we’d never really toured,“ erklärt Myron. „It’d really cool that now, after all this touring, there’s bits and pieces of all these bands we wouldn’t otherwise have listened to that have weaved their way into our songwriting.“

Obwohl sie zu Beginn des Jahrzehnts mit einem aufkommenden Pop-Punk-Revival in Verbindung gebracht wurden, mit dem sie sich nie ganz identifizieren konnten, haben sie sich durch das Schreiben eines deutlich schwereren Albums aus diesen Grenzen befreit, das in fast keiner Hinsicht unter diese Kategorie fallen könnte. In gewisser Weise war dies ein Produkt ihrer sich entwickelnden Geschmäcker und eine genauere Reflexion dessen, wer sie musikalisch sind.

Alle drei brachten neue Einflüsse ins Studio. „Myron and I got really into Loathe and Knocked Loose,“ fügt Paul hinzu. „It inspired me to pick up the baritone guitar that I had, playing in lower tunings. I love the direction that the metal scene is going in and if I could reflect that in any way with respect to the guitar playing that was going on, I’d jump at every opportunity.“

Pinkshift stehen für Einheit, Gemeinschaft und Aktion, aber vor allem hofft das Trio aus Maryland, dass ihre neuen Songs auch eine persönlichere, emotionale Resonanz haben können. „I think with this record, I’m trying to inspire you to, give a fuck,“ schließt Ashrita. „You’re worth giving a fuck about. I feel like people don’t give a fuck about themselves but in the same way those redwood trees told me I’m welcome here, you matter and you belong here.“

