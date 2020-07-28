Primal Fear: starten Vorverkauf für verschiedene Re-Release

Primal Fear haben letzte Woche ihr 13. Studioalbum Metal Commando veröffentlicht. Heute startet die Band den Vorverkauf für die Re-Release der Alben New Religion, 16.6 (Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead), Live In The USA und Unbreakable, die am 21.08. über Nuclear Blast erscheinen werden. Unten findet ihr die Formate und Tracklisten.

New Religion

Formate:

– CD

– 2LP (Orange/Red Marbled Vinyl)

Trackliste:

1 Sign Of Fear

2 Face The Emptiness

3 Everytime It Rains

4 New Religion

5 Fighting The Darkness

6 The Darkness

7 Reprise

8 Blood On Your Hands

9 The Curse Of Sharon

10 Too Much Time

11 Psycho

12 World On Fire

13 The Man

14 Fighting The Darkness (Orchestral version)

16.6 (Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead)

Formate:

– CD

– 2LP (Red/Black Marbled Vinyl)

Trackliste:

1 Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead

2 Riding The Eagle

3 Six Times Dead (16.6)

4 Black Rain

5 Under The Radar

6 5. 0 – Torn

7 Soar

8 Killbound

9 No Smoke Without Fire

10 Night After Night

11 Smith and Wesson

12 The Exorcist

13 Hands Of Time

14 No Smoke Without Fire (special version)

15 Scream

Live In The USA

Formate:

– CD

– 2LP (White/Blue/Red Marbled Vinyl)

Trackliste:

1 Before The Devil Knows You´re Dead

2 Under The Radar

3 Battalions Of Hate

4 Killbound

5 Nuclear Fire

6 Six Times Dead (166)

7 Angel In Black

8 Sign Of Fear

9 Fighting The Darkness

10 Riding The Eagle

11 The Final Embrace

12 Metal Is Forever

13 Hands Of Time

14 Chainbreaker

Unbreakable

Formate:

– CD

– 2LP (White/Black Marbled Vinyl)

Trackliste:

1 Unbreakable (Part 1)

2 Strike 4:39

3 Give Em Hell

4 Bad Guys Wear Black

5 And There Was Silence

6 Metal Nation

7 Where Angels Die

8 Unbreakable (Part 2)

9 Marching Again

10 Born Again

11 Blaze Of Glory

12 Conviction

13 Night Of The Jumps

14 Born Again (Acoustic)

Pre-order the albums here in the format of your choice: http://nblast.de/PrimalFear-ReReleases

