Primal Fear: starten Vorverkauf für verschiedene Re-Release

Primal Fear haben letzte Woche ihr 13. Studioalbum Metal Commando veröffentlicht. Heute startet die Band den Vorverkauf für die Re-Release der Alben New Religion, 16.6 (Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead), Live In The USA und Unbreakable, die am 21.08. über Nuclear Blast erscheinen werden. Unten findet ihr die Formate und Tracklisten.
New Religion
Formate:
– CD
– 2LP (Orange/Red Marbled Vinyl)
Trackliste:
1 Sign Of Fear
2 Face The Emptiness
3 Everytime It Rains
4 New Religion
5 Fighting The Darkness
6 The Darkness
7 Reprise
8 Blood On Your Hands
9 The Curse Of Sharon
10 Too Much Time
11 Psycho
12 World On Fire
13 The Man
14 Fighting The Darkness (Orchestral version)
16.6 (Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead)
Formate:
– CD
– 2LP (Red/Black Marbled Vinyl)
Trackliste:
1 Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead
2 Riding The Eagle
3 Six Times Dead (16.6)
4 Black Rain
5 Under The Radar
6 5. 0 – Torn
7 Soar
8 Killbound
9 No Smoke Without Fire
10 Night After Night
11 Smith and Wesson
12 The Exorcist
13 Hands Of Time
14 No Smoke Without Fire (special version)
15 Scream
Live In The USA
Formate:
– CD
– 2LP (White/Blue/Red Marbled Vinyl)
Trackliste:
1 Before The Devil Knows You´re Dead
2 Under The Radar
3 Battalions Of Hate
4 Killbound
5 Nuclear Fire
6 Six Times Dead (166)
7 Angel In Black
8 Sign Of Fear
9 Fighting The Darkness
10 Riding The Eagle
11 The Final Embrace
12 Metal Is Forever
13 Hands Of Time
14 Chainbreaker
Unbreakable
Formate:
– CD
– 2LP (White/Black Marbled Vinyl)
Trackliste:
1 Unbreakable (Part 1)
2 Strike 4:39
3 Give Em Hell
4 Bad Guys Wear Black
5 And There Was Silence
6 Metal Nation
7 Where Angels Die
8 Unbreakable (Part 2)
9 Marching Again
10 Born Again
11 Blaze Of Glory
12 Conviction
13 Night Of The Jumps
14 Born Again (Acoustic)
Pre-order the albums here in the format of your choice: http://nblast.de/PrimalFear-ReReleases
Mehr zu Metal Commando:
Das Album ist als CD, 2LP und als exklusive Mailorder Box digital erhältlich. Bestellt euch das Album hier physisch im Format eurer Wahl: http://nblast.de/PF-MetalCommando
Along Came The Devil OFFIZIELLES MUSIK VIDEO:
Holt euch die Single hier digital: http://nblast.de/PF-AlongCameTheDevil
I Am Alive OFFIZIELLES MUSIK VIDEO: https://youtu.be/7171SvM-Ouk
Hear Me Calling OFFIZIELLES MUSIK VIDEO: https://youtu.be/99wZJjZWYho
Brandneu ist ebenfalls das Spotify Profil der Band:
http://nblast.de/PrimalFSpotifyComplete
ICYMI:
Trailer #1: https://youtu.be/QJlKal1u7G4
Trailer #2: https://youtu.be/ZM9Orxnb33Y
Trailer #3: https://youtu.be/lLGNd81T5aw
Produziert wurde Metal Commando von Mat Sinner, den Mix erledigt abermals Jacob Hansen – einem inzwischen eingespielten Dreamteam.
Holt euch hier diverses Primal Fear-Vinyl!
Black Sun: https://www.nuclearblast.de/290894
Devil’s Ground: https://www.nuclearblast.de/290895
Seven Seals: https://www.nuclearblast.de/290896
Nuclear Fire: https://www.nuclearblast.de/279810
Crucify Me 7″: http://nblast.de/PrimalFearCrucifyMe
Mehr zu Primal Fear:
Crucify Me OFFIZIELLES LYRICVIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LOJow7Gn3nI
Primal Fear sind:
Ralf Scheepers | Gesang
Mat Sinner | Bass, Gesang
Alex Beyrodt | Gitarre
Tom Naumann | Gitarre
Magnus Karlsson | Gitarre
Michael Ehré | Schlagzeug
Weitere Infos:
www.primalfear.de
www.facebook.de/primalfearofficial
www.instagram.com/primalfearofficial
www.nuclearblast.de/primalfear