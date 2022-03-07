Primordial: kündigen „Heathen Crusade To Doomsday“ Tour für nächsten Monat mit Swallow The Sun und Rome an

Primordial präsentieren mit Swallow The Sun einen neuen Co-Headliner für diese Tour, nachdem Naglfar nicht mehr zur Verfügung stehen. Rome bleiben an Bord als special guests.
Heathen Crusade To Doomsday
Primordial
+ Swallow The Sun
Special Guest: Rome
08.04.2022 DE – Bochum, Matrix
09.04.2022 BE – Bomal , Durbuy Rock Festival
10.04.2022 UK – Birmingham, Asylum
11.04.2022 UK – London, Assembly Hall
12.04.2022 FR – Colmar, Grillen
13.04.2022 FR – Lyon, CCO Villeurbanne
14.04.2022 FR – Paris, La Machine du Moulin Rouge
15.04.2022 CH – Pratteln, Z7
16.04.2022 DE – Mannheim, MS Connexion Complex
17.04.2022 DE – München, Dark Easter Metal Meeting
18.04.2022 NL – Eindhoven, Effenaar
19.04.2022 DE – Berlin, Lido
20.04.2022 DE – Bremen, Modernes
21.04.2022 DK – Copenhagen, Pumpehuset
22.04.2022 SE – Gothenburg, Valand
23.04.2022 SE – Stockholm, Slaktkyrkan
Primordial Sänger A.A. Nemtheanga meint dazu: „Let’s sing another song, this one has grown old and bitter. It seems like another lifetime ago since we announced the third Heathen Crusade, a lot has happened since then but it looks like finally the tour will happen, we welcome Swallow The Sun to the bill and alter the name slightly to Crusade To Doomsday which seems more and more apt with every passing day, all original tickets are still valid, for as long as the world exists let’s gather and sing Every Empire Falls…! See you down the front.“
Streamt Exile Amongst The Ruins hier, seht euch die Videos an und kauft das Album: metalblade.com/primordial
Primordial Line-Up:
A.A. Nemtheanga – Vocals
Ciaran MacUilliam – Guitar
Michael O’Floinn – Guitar
Pol MacAmlaigh – Bass
Simon O’Laoghaire – Drums
