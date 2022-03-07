Primordial: kündigen „Heathen Crusade To Doomsday“ Tour für nächsten Monat mit Swallow The Sun und Rome an

Primordial präsentieren mit Swallow The Sun einen neuen Co-Headliner für diese Tour, nachdem Naglfar nicht mehr zur Verfügung stehen. Rome bleiben an Bord als special guests.

Dragon Productions, Metal Hammer, Deaf Forever, Guitar, Kulturnews, Metal.de & Tough Magazine presents:

Heathen Crusade To Doomsday

Primordial

+ Swallow The Sun

Special Guest: Rome

08.04.2022 DE – Bochum, Matrix

09.04.2022 BE – Bomal , Durbuy Rock Festival

10.04.2022 UK – Birmingham, Asylum

11.04.2022 UK – London, Assembly Hall

12.04.2022 FR – Colmar, Grillen

13.04.2022 FR – Lyon, CCO Villeurbanne

14.04.2022 FR – Paris, La Machine du Moulin Rouge

15.04.2022 CH – Pratteln, Z7

16.04.2022 DE – Mannheim, MS Connexion Complex

17.04.2022 DE – München, Dark Easter Metal Meeting

18.04.2022 NL – Eindhoven, Effenaar

19.04.2022 DE – Berlin, Lido

20.04.2022 DE – Bremen, Modernes

21.04.2022 DK – Copenhagen, Pumpehuset

22.04.2022 SE – Gothenburg, Valand

23.04.2022 SE – Stockholm, Slaktkyrkan

Primordial Sänger A.A. Nemtheanga meint dazu: „Let’s sing another song, this one has grown old and bitter. It seems like another lifetime ago since we announced the third Heathen Crusade, a lot has happened since then but it looks like finally the tour will happen, we welcome Swallow The Sun to the bill and alter the name slightly to Crusade To Doomsday which seems more and more apt with every passing day, all original tickets are still valid, for as long as the world exists let’s gather and sing Every Empire Falls…! See you down the front.“

Streamt Exile Amongst The Ruins hier, seht euch die Videos an und kauft das Album: metalblade.com/primordial

Primordial Line-Up:

A.A. Nemtheanga – Vocals

Ciaran MacUilliam – Guitar

Michael O’Floinn – Guitar

Pol MacAmlaigh – Bass

Simon O’Laoghaire – Drums

Primordial online:

https://www.primordialofficial.com

https://www.facebook.com/primordialofficial