Psychedelic Porn Crumpets: veröffentlichen neue Single und geben Tourdaten bekannt

Die australischen Psych-Rock-Helden Psychedelic Porn Crumpets melden sich mit ihrer neuen Single Lava Lamp Pisco zurück und haben außerdem die Daten ihrer bevorstehenden Europa-Tour veröffentlicht.

Lava Lamp Pisco hatte bei Jack Saunders auf BBC Radio 1 Premiere und ist die erste Single-Auskopplung aus dem neuen Album, welches die Band für 2022 angekündigt hat – dabei haben sie ihr viertes Studioalbum Shyga! The Sunlight Mound gerade erst Anfang diesen Jahres veröffentlicht.

Der Song wird von mitreißenden Riffs angetrieben und kommt mit einem fantastischen Animations-Video der in Bristol ansässigen Künstlerin Gina Tratt daher.

Frontmann Jack McEwan über den Song:

“After Shyga! I wanted to write something a bit heavier, get back to the Sabbath roots and chug on a riff for yonks till it hums like a Novocaine mantra. I wanted it to feel like it was constantly progressing, getting more chaotic with drones, swirling between dissonant layers and get the body jangling with a Tyson hook. The lyrics weren’t intentionally meant to be dark, I’ve always liked to keep our music upbeat and positive but some days it felt like everything was blurring into one, waiting for life to resume into some sense of normality. But what is normal? Change is good, variety is the spice of life and from these weird times I can truly say I’ve never been happier. So the Pisco of life continues, building with bulldozers, creating from rubble, chewing on bricks with a toothless optimism. It’s nice to feel rounded.”

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets kündigen außerdem die ersten Tourdaten seit 2019 an. Die Tour führt die Band zu 26 Terminen quer durch Europa. Los geht’s Anfang März in Bristol, und am 13. April im Londoner Electric Brixton ihren Höhepunkt finden werden. Zwischendurch machen sie zum Glück auch in Deutschland, Österreich und der Schweiz Station.