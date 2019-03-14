Anschnallen, bitte – Psychopunch präsentieren ihre neue Single Down In Flames! Ein Video zur Single ist hier verfügbar.

Es ist die zweite Single der 20th Anniversary Special Edition ihres hochgelobten Debütalbums We Are Just As Welcome As Holy Water In Satan’s Drink. Das offizielle Video zur ersten Single Stranded (Re-recorded Version) könnt ihr euch her ansehen..

We Are Just As Welcome As Holy Water In Satan’s Drink (20th Anniversary Special Edition) ist als 2CD Digipak, limitierte Vinyl LP, Stream & Download verfügbar und kann hier vorbestellt werden.

Psychopunch arbeiten bereits an Material für ein neues Studioalbum, das voraussichtlich im Herbst erscheinen soll.

Psychopunch Videos

Down In Flames (Official Single) – https://youtu.be/J6XfVSy1LQg

Stranded (Official Video) – https://youtu.be/5iGeAQY3zAs

Stranded (Behind The Scenes) – https://youtu.be/bMVqcGnwGCg

Psychopunch – We Are Just As Welcome As Holy Water In Satan’s Drink

(20th Anniversary Special Edition)

out on March 22, 2019 via Massacre Records

CD Digipak

01. Down In Flames

02. Straightjacket Hell

03. Goin‘ Crazy

04. Good For Nothing At All

05. Stranded

06. Dear Life: Sweet Nothing

07. Goodbye Suckerville

08. W.A.J.A.W.A.H.W.I.S.D.

09. Cold Heart Disaster

10. Back For Good

Bonus CD

01. Worth The Pain (Remastered Demo)

02. Good For Nothing At All (Remastered Demo)

03. Dying On My Own (Remastered Demo)

04. I Can’t Stand Lucy (Remastered Demo)

05. Pleasure Kill (Remastered Demo)

06. I’ll Be A Fool If I Let You Walk Away (Remastered Demo)

07. Loser In The End (Remastered Demo)

08. Stranded (Re-recorded)

09. Dying On My Own (Re-recorded)

10. Make Up Your Mind (Re-recorded)

11. Back In The Days (Re-recorded)

Vinyl LP

Side A

01. Down In Flames

02. Straightjacket Hell

03. Goin‘ Crazy

04. Good For Nothing At All

05. Stranded

Side B

01. Dear Life: Sweet Nothing

02. Goodbye Suckerville

03. W.A.J.A.W.A.H.W.I.S.D.

04. Cold Heart Disaster

05. Back For Good

06. Stranded (Re-recorded)

07. Make Up Your Mind (Re-recorded)

