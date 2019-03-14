Anschnallen, bitte – Psychopunch präsentieren ihre neue Single Down In Flames! Ein Video zur Single ist hier verfügbar.
Es ist die zweite Single der 20th Anniversary Special Edition ihres hochgelobten Debütalbums We Are Just As Welcome As Holy Water In Satan’s Drink. Das offizielle Video zur ersten Single Stranded (Re-recorded Version) könnt ihr euch her ansehen..
We Are Just As Welcome As Holy Water In Satan’s Drink (20th Anniversary Special Edition) ist als 2CD Digipak, limitierte Vinyl LP, Stream & Download verfügbar und kann hier vorbestellt werden.
Psychopunch arbeiten bereits an Material für ein neues Studioalbum, das voraussichtlich im Herbst erscheinen soll.
Psychopunch – We Are Just As Welcome As Holy Water In Satan’s Drink
(20th Anniversary Special Edition)
out on March 22, 2019 via Massacre Records
CD Digipak
01. Down In Flames
02. Straightjacket Hell
03. Goin‘ Crazy
04. Good For Nothing At All
05. Stranded
06. Dear Life: Sweet Nothing
07. Goodbye Suckerville
08. W.A.J.A.W.A.H.W.I.S.D.
09. Cold Heart Disaster
10. Back For Good
Bonus CD
01. Worth The Pain (Remastered Demo)
02. Good For Nothing At All (Remastered Demo)
03. Dying On My Own (Remastered Demo)
04. I Can’t Stand Lucy (Remastered Demo)
05. Pleasure Kill (Remastered Demo)
06. I’ll Be A Fool If I Let You Walk Away (Remastered Demo)
07. Loser In The End (Remastered Demo)
08. Stranded (Re-recorded)
09. Dying On My Own (Re-recorded)
10. Make Up Your Mind (Re-recorded)
11. Back In The Days (Re-recorded)
Vinyl LP
Side A
01. Down In Flames
02. Straightjacket Hell
03. Goin‘ Crazy
04. Good For Nothing At All
05. Stranded
Side B
01. Dear Life: Sweet Nothing
02. Goodbye Suckerville
03. W.A.J.A.W.A.H.W.I.S.D.
04. Cold Heart Disaster
05. Back For Good
06. Stranded (Re-recorded)
07. Make Up Your Mind (Re-recorded)
