Punk Rock Holiday: veranstaltet Punk Rock Camp 2.1

Das Festival Punk Rock Holiday kann in der ursprünglich geplanten Form auch in diesem Jahr noch nicht stattfinden, wird planmäßig aber im kommenden Sommer endlich wieder im gewohnten Umfang das Who-Is-Who der Punk/Rock und Hardcore-Welt in clubähnlicher Armosphäre unter freiem Himmel vereinen können.

Bevor uns 2022 das nun bereits zweimal verschobene Jubiläum ins Haus steht, bieten die umtriebigen MacherInnen aus Tolmin in diesem Jahr eine kleinere, aber nicht weniger interessante Alternative: Das Punk Rock Camp geht in die zweite Sommer-Runde und präsentiert – seit jeher auch für jede Menge aufstrebende Newcomer-Bands stehend – in guter Beach Stage-Tradition eine tolle Auswahl europäischer Punk-Formationen.

Erste Infos zum zwischen dem 12. und 15.08. stattfindenden Punk-Highlight finden sich hier:

„Punk Rock Camp 2.1

It’s happening! Tickets are on sale now!

Punk Rock Camp 2.1 is an alternative festival instead of the postponed Punk Rock Holiday for the second time. All tickets purchased for PRH 2.0 remain valid for PRH 2.2. Punk Rock Camp is a different event.

The idea is to build a Beach Stage type of lineup with mainly European bands that can travel to Tolmin, along with everything else you can experience on Punk Rock Holiday. Just on a smaller scale.

We’re working on the rest of the lineup as we speak.

The Slovenian Government is enrolling an event insurance scheme from August 1st 2021, which means outdoor events can happen with 100% capacity – no distancing, no masks – from August on. The only measure that will still be in play is the RVT condition to enter the festival. RVT means recovered or vaccinated or tested (detailed info in terms and conditions)

SEE YOU IN TOLMIN!“

https://punkrockholiday.mojekarte.si/en/all.html