Restless Spirit: präsentieren ihre neue Video-Single „Red In Tooth And Claw“ aus ihrem kommenden, selbstbetitelten Album

Restless Spirit präsentieren mit dem Musikvideo zu Red in Tooth And Claw ihren unverfälschten und authentischen Heavy-Sound. Die Single ist die Vorab-Auskopplung ihres kommenden, selbstbetitelten Albums. Restless Spirit erscheint am 8. Mai 2026 bei Magnetic Eye Records.

Restless Spirit kommentieren: „The track Red In Tooth And Claw is one of the more straightforward songs that we’ve ever done“, erklärt Sänger und Gitarrist Paul Aloisio im Namen der Band. „We set out to create a solid rock tune with a heavy groove as the foundation and think that mission was accomplished. The lyrics of Red In Tooth And Claw deal with the violence and cruelty that are seemingly inherent to the human condition, and simply ask what you choose to do about that fact. Ultimately, it’s is a choice that can only be made by the individual.“

Mehr Informationen zu Restless Spirit und ihrem kommenden, selbstbetitelten Album findet ihr hier:

Restless Spirit sind:

Paul Aloisio – Gitarre, Gesang

Jon Gusman – Schlagzeug

Marc Morello – Bass

Restless Spirit online:

www.facebook.com/restlessspiritny

www.instagram.com/restlessspirit_