Revocation: veröffentlichen Video zu „Dystopian Vermin“

Revocation haben ein neues Video zu Dystopian Vermin veröffentlicht, der neuesten Single-Auskopplung aus ihrem brutalen Album New Gods, New Masters. Revocations pressfrischer dystopischer Longplayer ist am 26. September über Metal Blade Records erschienen. Seht euch das Video zu Dystopian Vermin hier an:

Auf New Gods, New Masters präsentiert Revocation neun kraftvolle und bedeutungsvolle Songs mit brutalen Texten und musikalischer Intensität.

Gründungssänger und Gitarrist Dave Davidson äußert sich zu Dystopian Vermin: „This one’s for the headbangers. It’s got a lot of driving momentum that morphs into some of the heaviest parts on the whole album. The video for this track was once again filmed by the MyGoodEye team who did an excellent job as always. I think they really captured the energy of this song and the location/set that they came up with perfectly fit the mood. I can’t wait to play this song live on our upcoming tour, I think it’s sure to get the circle pit churning.“

Mehr Informationen zu Revocation (inklusive der Tour-Termine für 2025) und ihrem brandneuen Album New Gods, New Masters findet ihr hier:

Revocation online:

https://www.revocationband.com

https://www.facebook.com/Revocation