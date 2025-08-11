Revocation: veröffentlichten Video/Single „Sarcophagi Of The Soul“

Die neueste Single mit dem Titel Sarcophagi Of The Soul stammt von der Technical-Death-Metal-Band Revocation. Der Track ist Teil des kommenden, kraftvollen Albums New Gods, New Masters, das am 26. September über Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht wird.

Mit ihrem fünften Album für Metal Blade liefert das Quartett, angeführt von Gründer, Sänger und Gitarrist Dave Davidson, neun kraftvolle und bedeutungsvolle Songs mit brutalen lyrischen und musikalischen Inhalten.

Seht euch das beeindruckende Lyric-Video zu Sarcophagi Of The Soul von Revocation hier an:

Sarcophagi Of The Soul könnt ihr hier streamen: https://www.metalblade.com/revocation/

Zu der neuen Single und dem dazugehörigen Video äußert sich Davidson: „Sarcophagi Of The Soul is about our addiction to technology, primarily our phones. We use these devices to create idealized avatars to present to the world, when in reality nothing is ever as perfect as it seems. As we continue to feed our vanity the lines start to blur between our identities and the false narratives we create as these digital twins slowly begin to usurp our lives. The music video for this track features the incredible artwork of Tony Guarladi-Brown who created an entire graphic novel as an accompaniment to the new album. The artwork for this comic book is truly amazing so we wanted to give our fans a sneak peak before it gets released alongside the record.“

Mehr Informationen zu Revocation (inklusive der Tour-Termine für 2025) und ihrem kommenden Album New Gods, New Masters findet ihr hier:

https://www.revocationband.com

https://www.facebook.com/Revocation