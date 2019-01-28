Pure Steel Records haben die Ehre, die amerikanische Band Ritual unter Vertrag genommen zu haben. Sänger Juan Ricardo, der auch von Sunless Sky und Wretch bekannt ist, hat dazu auch gleiche eine Anmerkung:

„Hello my good friend! YES. Ritual are signed to Pure Steel Records and we are reissuing our classic Trials of Torment album as a 30 year anniversary edition to celebrate the band’s long history. The album will feature new artwork and mastering. Also, a brand new track along with live tracks as bonus material. Ritual will present an official music video of the new track Beyond the Sea which is currently being edited“.



1992 war The Trials of Torment die Nummer 1 der Heavy Metalcharts in Deutschland und Belgien, aber leider konnte die Band hier nie touren. Auch dies wird in Kürze nachgeholt. Vom 11. März bis zum 18 März inklusive des Full Metal Festivals am 16.03. in Niederjossa. Wir sehen uns dort!“

In kürze folgt der Termin zur Albumveröffentlichung und die Tourdaten!

Link: https://www.facebook.com/Ritual-Cleveland-353849408777561/

Kommentare

Kommentare