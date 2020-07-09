ROCKHARZ 2021: weitere Bands bestätigt

Hier sind die nächsten Highlights für das ROCKHARZ 2021. Auf welche Bands freut ihr Euch am meisten?

Accept, Betontod, Ektomorf, Dawn Of Disease, Insomnium, Knorkator, Lord Of The Lost, Obscurity, Oomph!, Storm Seeker, Tankard, Thomsen und Unleashed

Das ROCKHARZ 2021 findet vom 07.07. – 10.07.2021 in Ballenstedt statt. Alle weiteren Infos findet ihr auf https://www.facebook.com/rockharz/ und https://www.rockharz-festival.com/.

Die bisher bestätigten Bands in alphabetischer Reihenfolge:

Accept

Asenblut

Asp

Attic

At The Gates

Beast In Black

Betontod

Burden Of Grief

Dark Funeral

Dark Tranquility

Dawn Of Disease

Deserted Fear

Destruction

Eluvetie

Ektomorf

Ensiferum

Evil Invaders

Gernotshagen

Goitzsche Front

Grave Digger

In Extremo

Insomnium

Jinjer

Kambrium

Kataklysm

Knasterbart

Knorkator

Lord Of The Lost

Lucifer

Moonsorrow

Obscurity

Oomph!

Ost+Front

Paddy And The Rats

Powerwolf

Running Wild

Sepultura

Sibiir

Steel Panther

Storm Seeker

Subway To Sally

Suicidal Tendencies

Tankard

Tarja

The 69 Eyes

Thomsen

Thundermother

Turisas

Twilight Force

Uncured

Unleashed

Unzucht

Unleash The Archers