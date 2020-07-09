ROCKHARZ 2021: weitere Bands bestätigt

Hier sind die nächsten Highlights für das ROCKHARZ 2021. Auf welche Bands freut ihr Euch am meisten?
Accept, Betontod, Ektomorf, Dawn Of Disease, Insomnium, Knorkator, Lord Of The Lost, Obscurity, Oomph!, Storm Seeker, Tankard, Thomsen und Unleashed
Das ROCKHARZ 2021 findet vom 07.07. – 10.07.2021 in Ballenstedt statt. Alle weiteren Infos findet ihr auf https://www.facebook.com/rockharz/ und https://www.rockharz-festival.com/.
Die bisher bestätigten Bands in alphabetischer Reihenfolge:
Accept
Asenblut
Asp
Attic
At The Gates
Beast In Black
Betontod
Burden Of Grief
Dark Funeral
Dark Tranquility
Dawn Of Disease
Deserted Fear
Destruction
Eluvetie
Ektomorf
Ensiferum
Evil Invaders
Gernotshagen
Goitzsche Front
Grave Digger
In Extremo
Insomnium
Jinjer
Kambrium
Kataklysm
Knasterbart
Knorkator
Lord Of The Lost
Lucifer
Moonsorrow
Obscurity
Oomph!
Ost+Front
Paddy And The Rats
Powerwolf
Running Wild
Sepultura
Sibiir
Steel Panther
Storm Seeker
Subway To Sally
Suicidal Tendencies
Tankard
Tarja
The 69 Eyes
Thomsen
Thundermother
Turisas
Twilight Force
Uncured
Unleashed
Unzucht
Unleash The Archers