Saint Asonia: veröffentlichen explosive Coverversion des Black Sabbath Klassikers „Paranoid“

Die Hard-Rock-Band Saint Asonia hat vor zwei Tagen ihre mitreißende Version des Klassikers Paranoid von Black Sabbath veröffentlicht. Mit dieser Hommage an die legendäre Ikone Ozzy Osbourne würdigt die Band den Song, der maßgeblich zur Entstehung des Heavy Metal beigetragen hat. Die Coverversion wird von einem offiziellen Visualizer begleitet. Seht euch das Video hier an:

Paranoid hier streamen: https://saintasonia.lnk.to/Paranoid

Adam Gontier äußert sich zu dem Cover: „We actually recorded this cover of Sabbath years ago while we were recording the Extrovert EP. Obviously, it didn’t end up on the EP, and when we recently lost Ozzy, we all talked, and decided now was the time to put it out there. It’s just our own little tribute to the band and the man who changed the landscape of heavy music forever and opened the door for bands like us. We love you Oz.“

Angeführt von Adam Gontier (bekannt von Three Days Grace) und unterstützt von Mike Mushok, dem Gitarristen von Staind, liefert Saint Asonia eine kraftvolle Version der ikonischen Hymne von 1970, die mit ihrer eigenen unverwechselbaren Intensität überzeugt. Mit messerscharfen Riffs, einem donnernden Rhythmus und Gontiers rauen, kraftvollen Vocals haucht die Band Paranoid neues Leben ein und zollt gleichzeitig dem Prince Of Darkness höchstpersönlich Tribut.

Saint Asonia online:

https://www.facebook.com/saintasonia

https://www.instagram.com/SaintAsonia/