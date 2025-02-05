Sanhedrin: veröffentlichen neues Studioalbum „Heat Lightning“ am 14.03. auf Metal Blade Records

Das New Yorker Trio Sanhedrin wird am 14. März sein lang erwartetes neues Album Heat Lightning über Metal Blade Records veröffentlichen.

Sanhedrin haben das letzte Jahrzehnt an der Spitze der amerikanischen Heavy-Metal-Szene verbracht und traditionelle Metal- und Hard-Rock-Sounds mit einer frischen, modernen Energie und Perspektive vermischt. Mit dem von der Kritik hochgelobten Album Lights On aus dem Jahr 2022 schuf die Band ihr bisher vollständigstes Werk. Mit dem Nachfolgealbum Heat Lightning liefert die Band eine abwechslungsreiche Sammlung von Songs, die ihre vielfältigen Einflüsse mit einem hohen Maß an Produktion einfängt.

„Sonically, there’s no comparison“, sagt Schlagzeuger Nathan Honor auf die Frage, wie Heat Lightning im Vergleich zu den vorherigen Werken der Band abschneidet. „Heat Lightning is the fullest representation of the power of this band. When you take three seasoned musicians with their favorite handpicked instruments, put them in front of two brilliant producer/engineers in a studio stacked with incredible equipment and no outside distractions, this is what you get.“

Im Gegensatz zu den drei Vorgängeralben, die allesamt von Colin Marston aufgenommen und abgemischt wurden, entschieden sich Sanhedrin für Heat Lightning für die Arbeit mit neuen Ohren und in einer neuen Umgebung. So landete die Band im legendären Utopia Bearsville Studio in Woodstock, New York. Matt Brown (Life Of Agony, A Pale Horse Named Death) und Jerry Farley (Sick Of It All, Madball) waren für die Aufnahmen und die Co-Produktion verantwortlich.

Der Titel Heat Lightning stammt vom gleichnamigen zweiten Track. „Heat Lightning is a flash of lightning from very far away, sometimes seen in a clear sky“, sagt Sängerin/Bassistin Erica Stoltz. „It is used as a metaphor for where we see ourselves at the moment in relation to climate change. Collectively we have moved further away from our direct relationship to nature and have adopted a paternal relationship with the natural world, as if we have control. It was one of the first songs written for the album, and one of the most dynamic tracks the band has ever written. Elsewhere, The Fight Of Your Life is a tribute to those we call „lifers“ in the music business. It’s about the compulsion to play music no matter what. When you get the bug and you have it for life, it is your north star, your reason to be,“ sagt Stoltz. Franklin County Line ist der schnellste Song des Albums und wurde von der Heimatstadt des Gitarristen Jeremy Sosville und der umliegenden Gegend im Norden des Staates New York inspiriert. Sosville erzählt, „Erica and Nathan came up to visit me and work on new music. In the process, we wrote a song inspired by the local Amish population but with a naughty twist.“

Das Album beginnt mit Blind Wolf, einem hart rockenden Heavy-Metal-Stampfer und der Leadsingle des Albums. Textlich ist der Song von der gemeinsamen Faszination der Band für Sekten inspiriert. Laut Stoltz „symbolisiert der blinde Wolf, dass man seine animalischen Instinkte verliert, wenn man das Glaubenssystem eines anderen annimmt.“ Der Song ist geradlinig, stampfend und mit böser Absicht vorgetragen. „We knew as soon as the song was complete that it should open the record“, sagt Sosville. „It really sets the tone for the journey the listener is about to take with this album.“

Seht euch das Video zur Single Blind Wolf als kleinen Vorgucker hier an:

„This album is a symbol of persistence during hard times, friendship through music, and the unwavering desire to do our best work together“, sagt Sosville. „After a decade of being a band, we are proud that we continue to push ourselves to new places sonically and musically. We hope the listener can hear our sincerity and our dedication when listening to this new collection of songs.“

Heat Lightning, das mit dem auffälligen handgemalten Coverartwork von Johan Prenger, einem Freund und glühenden Unterstützer der Band, versehen ist, wird auf CD und in digitalen Formaten sowie als Vinyl in den folgenden Farbvarianten veröffentlicht:

– 180g Black

– Violet Blue Marbled

– Ruby Red Marbled (Ltd. 500)

– White, Purple Splatter (Ltd. 200)

Heat Lightning – Tracklisting:

1. Blind Wolf

2. Heat Lightning

3. Above The Law

4. The Fight Of Your Life

5. King Of Tides

6. Franklin County Line

7. Let’s Spill Some Blood

8. High Threshold For Pain

9. When The Will Becomes The Chain

Sanhedrin Live – US-Termine

20-22/03/25 US – Houston – Hell’s Heroes

30/03/25 US – Tulsa – Bangover Brunch

26/04/25 US – Pittsburgh – Mr. Small Funhouse

EU-Termine

22/05/25 DE – Stuttgart – Schwarzer Keiler w/ SAVAGE MASTER

23/05/25 NL – Breda – Sonddog w/ SAVAGE MASTER

25/05/25 BE – Diest – Hell w/ SAVAGE MASTER

26/05/25 DE – Hamburg – Logo w/ SAVAGE MASTER

28/05/25 SE – Järfälla/Stockholm – Klubb Fredagsmangel w/ SAVAGE MASTER

30/05/25 SE – Gothenburg – Abyss w/ SAVAGE MASTER

31/05/25 SE – Alvesta – Muskelrock Festival

03/06/25 DE – Frankfurt – Nachtleben w/ SAVAGE MASTER

05/06/25 DE – Kassel – Goldgrube

06/06/25 DE – Gelsenkirchen – Rock Hard Festival

07/06/25 DE – Oldenburg – MTS Records

08/06/25 UK – London – Cart & Horses

Sanhedrin sind:

Erica Stoltz – Gesang, Bass

Jeremy Sosville – Gitarren

Nathan Honor – Schlagzeug

