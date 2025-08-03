Scorpion Milk: kündigen Debütalbum „Slime Of The Times“ an

Am Freitag, den 25. Juli 2025, hat die neu bei Peaceville unter Vertrag stehende Band Scorpion Milk ihre erste neue Musik veröffentlicht und gleichzeitig das Debütalbum Slime Of The Times angekündigt, das am 19. September erscheinen wird. Die aktuelle Single Another Day Another Abyss wird von einem brandneuen Video begleitet, das zum ersten Mal das düstere und einfallsreiche Universum von Scorpion Milk enthüllt. Seht es euch hier an:

Mat McNerney beschreibt den Song mit den Worten: „It is about trying to stay upright under the daily flood of catastrophe, the headlines, the numbness, the helplessness. But there’s a double edge to it: the only way to get through the abyss is to become it. To move through the darkness, you have to carry some of it inside you.“

Er fügt hinzu: „I used AI to create the video because we’re living inside the very dystopia we fear the most. The song deals with the psychological weight of modern catastrophe, and AI as both a tool and a threat, mirrors that perfectly. A mirror can be humorous but also diabolical. It’s an aesthetic artistic choice, but also a commentary: our nightmares are now automated.“

Scorpion Milk ist das neue Projekt von Mat McNerney, dem Schöpfer des hochgelobten Albums Climax von Beastmilk sowie der drei nachfolgenden Alben von Grave Pleasures. Das Debütalbum Slime Of The Times stellt eine direkte, rohe und explosive Weiterentwicklung seines selbst definierten Genres dar: Apokalyptischer Post-Punk. McNerney, der auch in der schwarzen Metal-Szene Finnlands und Norwegens verwurzelt ist und früher als Sänger für Dødheimsgard tätig war, ist zudem aktiv mit seiner Band Hexvessel.

Scorpion Milk kündigen die Veröffentlichung ihres Debütalbums Slime Of The Times an, das am 19. September über Peaceville erscheinen wird. Das Album wird in verschiedenen Formaten erhältlich sein, darunter limitierte transparente rote Vinyl-LPs, klassische schwarze Vinyl-LPs, CDs und digital.

Slime Of The Times – Trackliste:

1. All The Fear

2. The Will To Live

3. She Wolf Of London

4. Another Day Another Abyss

5. Wall To Wall

6. Slime Of The Times

7. Silver Pigs

8. All Snakes No Ladders

9. Children Are Dust

An Slime Of The Times haben zahlreiche Künstler aus verschiedenen Musikrichtungen mitgewirkt. So ist Tor Sjödén von Viagra Boys am Schlagzeug zu hören, während Nate Newton von Converge und Cave In die Bassgitarre spielt. Zudem gibt es besondere Gastauftritte von Big Paul Ferguson von Killing Joke sowie Will Gould von Creeper, der den Leadgesang auf dem Track She Wolf Of London übernimmt.

Das Album wurde von McNerney selbst produziert und in den Pine Hill Studios in Finnland aufgenommen. Das Mixing übernahm Wayne Adams in Bear Bites Horse in London, während das Mastering in den legendären Abbey Road Studios in London stattfand. Die auffällige Artwork stammt von Danu Bharatu, der für seine eindringlichen, expressionistischen Arbeiten mit Uniform, Wolfbrigade und Portrayal Of Guilt bekannt ist. Diese visuelle Gestaltung unterstreicht das raue, apokalyptische Konzept des Projekts.

Mehr Informationen zu Scorpion Milk findet ihr hier.

Scorpion Milk online:

