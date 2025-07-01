Septicflesh: kündigen „Live At The Acropolis II – Prometheus Unchained“ für den 27.09. an

Die Symphonic-Death-Metaller Septicflesh freuen sich, nach dem ausverkauften Auftritt von Live At The Acropolis im vergangenen Jahr, bekannt zu geben, dass sie am 27. September 2025 erneut im Odeon Des Herodes Atticus an der Akropolis von Athen auftreten werden. An diesem Abend wird die Band wieder gemeinsam mit dem Athens State Orchestra sowie dem Erwachsenen- und Kinderchor unter der Leitung von Koen Schoots auf der Bühne stehen.

Verpasst nicht die Gelegenheit Septicflesh bei Ihrer Show Live At The Acropolis II am 27. September 2025 in dieser beindruckenden Location zu erleben. Der Vorverkauf für diese besondere Zeremonie hat bereits begonnen.

Tickets: https://www.ticketservices.gr/event/classic-rock-9-koa-septicflesh/

Septicflesh äußern sich dazu: „Children of Prometheus, we are summoning you to attend our second ceremony at the Odeon Of Herodes Atticus at the Acropolis of Athens, one of the most iconic places in the world! Last year, a lot of people couldn’t join us, as the tickets were sold out shortly after the show announcement. Thankfully, and just before the closing of this ancient place for at least three years for necessary maintenance and restoration work, we have been allowed to return for the Classic Rock 9 on the 27th of September 2025. Once again, we will be joined by the Athens State Orchestra, Adult and Children’s Choir under the baton of Koen Schoots, as we will perform an updated setlist. See you there!“

Septicflesh online:

https://www.facebook.com/septicfleshband

https://www.instagram.com/septicflesh_band/